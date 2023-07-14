Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has opened up about his belief that the club would win the title last season, reported by goal.com. He emphasized that it will take time to adapt to Mikel Arteta's tactics.

Speaking after Arsenal's pre-season draw with Nurnberg, Havertz expressed his admiration for the team's talent and qualities. He stated, “From the outside, I always thought they were going to make it (win the title last season). When you see the players and the talent the team has – they showed last year they have big, big qualities. I just want to come in and be a part of this.”

The match against Nurnberg was Havertz's debut for Arsenal in pre-season. The midfielder referred to the club as “a big family” and acknowledged that it will take some time to fully understand Arteta's style of play. Havertz emphasized his dedication to the club, saying, “I'm going to give everything for the club to get the fitness back into my body and hopefully perform at the highest level in the league.”

Arteta also commented on Havertz's debut, noting that it will take time for the player to adapt and build relationships within the team. The Arsenal manager highlighted the importance of understanding each other's style of play, stating, “Football is about that, and time will tell where he fits in best.”

Havertz is not the only player who will need to adjust to Arteta's demands in the coming weeks and months. Declan Rice, who is set to join Arsenal, has also praised Arteta, describing him as “magic.”

Expectations are high for Kai Havertz at Arsenal, and former Chelsea player Pat Nevin believes the midfielder has the potential to be one of the greatest players of his generation. However, only time will tell if Havertz can help elevate Arsenal to the next level under Arteta's guidance. The upcoming pre-season fixtures against Manchester United, Barcelona, Monaco, and an MLS All-Stars team will provide further opportunities for Havertz to adapt to his new team's style and make his mark on the pitch.