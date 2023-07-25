Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said his goodbyes to teammates and staff members before sealing his move to Saudi Pro League's Al-Ettifaq. The English midfielder will put an end to his 12-year tenure at Anfield.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Henderson completed his medical in Manchester on Friday. Despite his unclear future, the English midfielder was part of Liverpool's pre-season tour. Now will head over to Saudi Arabia, where he will reunite with his former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq. The former Aston Villa manager Gerrard will now be seen on the touchline in the Middle East.

Unlike the Saudi Pro League's founders, Al-Ettifaq is not owned by the Public Investment Fund. Hence, the £12m deal with Liverpool will be structured, which the Reds improved.

It is also claimed that Henderson will earn £700k per week in the Middle East. The contract was negotiated after talks with Jurgen Klopp about the Liverpool exit. The England International has also spoken to Gerrard about the game time and his potential future role at Al-Ettifaq.

Alongside Gerrard and Klopp, the midfielder has also held talks with England manager Gareth Southgate. He has discussed how his move to the Middle East will impact his role on the International side.

Henderson's time at Liverpool will be written in gold letters. After all, he has won things as a captain, which not even his idol Gerrard did. During his 12-year tenure at Anfield, the right-footed midfielder won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Cup.