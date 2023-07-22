Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has taken accountability for his injury struggles last season, revealing that weight gain was a contributing factor to his hamstring problems, reported by goal.com. The winger suffered from recurring hamstring injuries during his debut season with the Blues, restricting him to just 28 appearances in the Premier League. Now, ahead of the new season, Sterling has decided to make changes to his diet to ensure better fitness and avoid similar issues.

During a press conference, Sterling admitted, “In the season, I changed a bit of my diet and went to do something a little bit different that I had not done before. And I had a little bit more kilograms on me that I have not had before. I think probably carrying a little bit of extra weight, I had a few hamstring problems, and that was it. Towards the end of the season, the hamstring was playing up again.” He acknowledged that the weight gain had impacted his physical condition, leading to the injury setbacks.

Sterling, in collaboration with the club's management, made the decision to prioritize getting his hamstring back to full fitness, and they collectively agreed that addressing his weight issue was crucial to achieving that goal.

When asked about the changes he made to his diet, Sterling replied, “Just eating a little bit less.” The 28-year-old has since undergone intense training sessions under the guidance of new Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took over this summer. Sterling expressed enthusiasm about working with Pochettino, citing the Argentine's track record and the difficulty of playing against his teams in the past.

With his hamstring concerns behind him and a renewed focus on fitness, Raheem Sterling is expected to be part of Chelsea's lineup as they face Brighton in a friendly match in Philadelphia on Saturday. As he aims to contribute significantly to the team's success in the upcoming season, Sterling's commitment to maintaining his physical condition and form will be pivotal for Chelsea's ambitions.