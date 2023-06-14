Liverpool legend James Milner has completed his move to Brighton, with the Seagulls confirming the signing of the experienced midfielder on a one-year deal, with the option for an additional season, reported by mirror. Milner, who bid farewell to Anfield at the end of last season, brings with him an illustrious career, having won numerous major honors including the Premier League and Champions League during his time with Liverpool.

Despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp‘s desire to retain James Milner's services, the club decided against it, allowing the 37-year-old to seek a new challenge. Milner's arrival at Brighton coincides with the club's first-ever European campaign, adding valuable experience and depth to their squad.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that Milner would elevate the team's level of play. The technical director, David Weir, also praised Milner's extensive experience and track record of success, especially in European competitions, which will be invaluable for Brighton as they enter continental competition.

Milner's departure from Liverpool marks the end of a successful six-year tenure at the club, during which he made 332 appearances. Klopp lauded Milner as the ultimate role model and expressed his disappointment at not being able to retain him. Milner himself confirmed that Klopp wanted him to stay, highlighting the respect and admiration he has for his former manager.

As Milner joins Brighton for the upcoming season, both the player and the club are looking forward to working together when the players return for pre-season preparations. With his wealth of experience and winning mentality, Milner is expected to make a significant impact and contribute to Brighton's continued growth and success in the Premier League and European competitions.