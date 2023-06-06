Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set to leave Chelsea this summer and is being recruited to join the Saudi Arabian league.

Aubameyang, who turns 34 in two weeks, has been linked with a move to the MLS in recent months but turned down a move to LAFC in February. Apparently, his priority was to continue playing in European football. He joined Chelsea on a free transfer in January after being released by Arsenal. However, the Gabonese striker has struggled in the Premier League–netting just one goal in 15 games–as he was unable to replicate the massive success he has made with Borussia Dortmund.

And now, with Auba expected to leave Chelsea this summer, he is reportedly being recruited by Al Ahli and Al Shabab, two prominent clubs in the Saudi Pro League, per Fabrizio Romano.

Saudi Arabia has been known for recruiting ageing top-level football stars in the world, most recently acquiring Karim Benzema (who is said to be joining Al-Ittihad). Cristiano Ronaldo has already made the move to Saudi earlier, joining Al Nassr at the beginning of the year.

Among many reasons, the biggest motivator for players to move to Saudi is the chance to to earn significantly higher salaries than in other leagues. Benzema was rumored to have netted a three-year, $643 million deal with Al-Ittihad, while Ronaldo received the highest football salary in history, worth $214 million per year, along with a signing-on bonus in the region of $107 million.

It will be interesting to see where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ends up playing next season. Despite his age, he could still make a big impact on any team. As he is set to leave Chelsea this summer, the Saudi league is an intriguing option.