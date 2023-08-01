In a surprising turn of events, Liverpool‘s defensive midfielder Fabinho has bid an emotional farewell to the club's fans after completing a £40 million ($51.3m) transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, reported by goal.com. The move marks the latest addition to the Saudi league's ambitious spending spree to attract top European football talents, with Fabinho joining the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the club.

The 29-year-old Brazilian international expressed his gratitude and love for Liverpool in a heartfelt message on social media. He thanked the club and its fans for the incredible memories and success they shared over the past five years, during which he won prestigious titles like the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup. Fabinho's time at Liverpool has been filled with honor, happiness, and a strong sense of belonging to the Reds' family.

Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by everyone. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family.… pic.twitter.com/r2c7dOwKqV — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) July 31, 2023

Fabinho's departure from Liverpool leaves a notable void in the team's midfield, and manager Jurgen Klopp may need to address this loss by signing a new defensive midfielder. Alongside Fabinho, Liverpool also bid farewell to their captain Jordan Henderson this summer, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing the squad to maintain their competitive edge.

As the transfer window progresses, Liverpool has been linked with Southampton's promising starlet Romeo Lavia as a potential replacement. The club's fans will be eager to see how Klopp reshapes the midfield to maintain their formidable presence in the Premier League and other competitions.

Meanwhile, Fabinho joins Al-Ittihad as they continue their pursuit of European stars. The Saudi club's ambition to attract top talents from European football has been evident this summer, and Fabinho's addition adds to their formidable squad.

As Fabinho begins a new chapter in his career, Liverpool fans will cherish the memories and success he brought to Anfield and bid him a fond farewell with the knowledge that he will forever be a part of their storied history.