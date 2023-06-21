Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in a deal worth £30 million, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The agreement between the two clubs was finalized, and the personal terms were agreed upon two weeks ago, with Kovacic expressing his desire to join Manchester City.

The transfer fee includes a guaranteed amount of £25 million, with an additional £5 million in potential add-ons. These add-ons will only be activated if Manchester City manages to secure titles, emphasizing the club's ambition to achieve further success under manager Pep Guardiola.

Kovacic's arrival at Manchester City will bolster the team's midfield options and provide Guardiola with a talented and experienced player. Known for his technical skills and ability to control the game from the middle of the park, Kovacic is expected to fit seamlessly into Guardiola's possession-based style of play.

The Croatian international has enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea, contributing to the club's recent triumphs, including winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-2021 season. Now, he will embark on a new chapter in his career, donning the blue jersey of Manchester City.

The next step for Mateo Kovacic will be the completion of his medical examinations, which are scheduled to take place in the coming days. Once the medical procedures are successfully completed, the midfielder will officially become a Manchester City player.

Manchester City fans will undoubtedly be excited to see Kovacic in action, as he joins a star-studded squad aiming to defend their Premier League title and compete for honors both domestically and in European competitions.

With Kovacic's arrival, Guardiola has secured a valuable addition to his midfield department, further strengthening Manchester City's chances of maintaining their status as one of the top teams in English football. The Croatian's presence on the field will undoubtedly enhance City's ability to control matches and create scoring opportunities.

As the new season approaches, Manchester City supporters can eagerly anticipate the impact that Kovacic will make in their pursuit of more silverware under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.