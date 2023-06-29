After weeks of negotiations, Mason Mount is finally becoming a Manchester United player. While personal terms were already agreed upon, the Red Devils came to a £60 million agreement with Chelsea on Thursday, with the Englishman set to suit up at Old Trafford for the 2023-24 campaign, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues were firm on their asking price for Mount and United actually submitted three bids prior that were all rejected. The club didn't believe Mount was worth such a steep asking price especially because the London outfit bought Raheem Sterling for just £50 million last summer. But, United eventually splashed the cash and Chelsea were content with their offer.

This isn't a massive loss for Mauricio Pochettino's side because, after all, Mount had just one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge. An academy player who has been with the Blues since a child, the 24-year-old made 195 appearances in total for the first team, bagging 33 goals.

For Manchester United, this isn't exactly a signing that will completely change their squad, but there is no question Mount is talented. He could fight for a starting spot with Christian Eriksen alongside Casemiro in Erik ten Hag's midfield. Mount has a great eye for a pass, is wonderful in set-piece chances, and can contribute on both ends of the pitch in a positive manner. He'll have all the opportunity to prove himself.

Mount's departure marks one of many for Chelsea in the last month. Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among the players who have left The Bridge. Christopher Nkunku meanwhile has joined from RB Leipzig and is expected to be a key component in the attack next season.