Two English clubs are set to entertain the crowd in Singapore! It’s time to check our Elite Friendly odds series, starring our Liverpool-Leicester prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League last season, a big drop from their 2021-2022 campaign when they finished second to Man City. The Reds are set to participate in the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, and UEFA Europa League this season.

Leicester City was relegated alongside Southampton and Leeds United in the Prem. This season will mark the club's return to the Championship after nine consecutive seasons in the Premier League. The club will also compete in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Here are the Liverpool-Leicester soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: Liverpool-Leicester Odds

Liverpool: -260

Leicester City: +550

Draw: +370

Over 2.5 Goals: -220

Under 2.5 Goals: +152

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leicester

TV: CBS Sports Golazo

Stream: LFCTV GO, Bet365, Paramount+

Time: 5 AM ET / 2 AM PT

Why Liverpool Can Beat Leicester

Liverpool managed to secure a commendable fifth-place finish in the league table, showing improvement after a mid-season slump last year. During their preseason training, Liverpool participated in intriguing friendly matches, and it became evident that the defense needed some work.

In preparation for the new season, Liverpool has been focusing on facing German opposition in their friendly matches, playing against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth. The Reds were involved in high-scoring affairs, winning the first game 4-2 and drawing 4-4 with Greuther Furth. Fans in Singapore can expect exciting football if the team continues in the same vein.

Historically, Liverpool has a strong record against Leicester City, winning 55 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, while Leicester City has secured 41 victories. While Liverpool has displayed moments of brilliance, they still have some defensive issues to address before this match. The team conceded six goals against lower-ranked German sides, prompting Jurgen Klopp to consider bolstering the defense before the new season commences.

Unfortunately, Liverpool has a significant number of injuries and absentees to contend with before their first game in Singapore. Jordan Henderson has moved to Al Ettifaq, and Fabinho is close to joining Al Ittihad. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic were not fit enough to travel, and right-back Conor Bradley is sidelined due to an injury.

They possess dangerous attacking players like Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, who can be lethal and will be looking to add to their goal tally this weekend. Darwin Nunez has been a standout performer, netting three goals across these two games, demonstrating why he is a key striker for Liverpool this season after settling in. Moreover, several player doubts might lead to Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield, with Joe Gomez taking the right-back position. Dominik Szoboszlai had an ankle concern but is expected to feature against Leicester.

Why Leicester Can Beat Liverpool

Leicester City concluded their Premier League campaign in 18th place, resulting in their relegation to the EFL Championship. As Leicester prepares for the Championship season, they have emphasized strengthening their defensive line.

In their previous game, the Foxes secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Port Authority of Thailand FC and will be aiming for a similar outcome in their upcoming match. The Foxes were also involved in friendly matches against Peterborough United (1-2 loss), along with wins against Northampton Town (1-0) and OH Leuven (4-2). The match against Tottenham in Bangkok was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

However, Leicester City has faced challenges against Liverpool in the Premier League, losing their last three encounters and conceding a total of seven goals in those games. They have encountered difficulties over the past year and will need to make improvements in the coming months.

The acquisitions of Conor Coady, Harry Winks, and goalkeeper Mads Hermansen show Leicester's emphasis on defense. However, they also faced significant departures, losing key players like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, and Jonny Evans, among others. The management's inability to find replacements for Maddison and Barnes has raised concerns among the fans. Despite the changes, Leicester won both of their preseason games and under the guidance of new manager Enzo Maresca, they are seeking the right balance.

Ahead of their Championship campaign, Leicester City faces some injury concerns. Conor Coady, a recent signing, couldn't travel to Singapore due to a foot injury sustained in the last friendly match. Jamie Vardy, Wout Faes, and James Justin also have injury issues, which might affect their availability against Liverpool, though they haven't been ruled out yet. Apart from these concerns, the rest of the squad remains available for selection. The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, Wilfred Ndidi, and Marc Albrighton will be looking to pound some goals against the Reds.

Final Liverpool-Leicester Prediction & Pick

A high-scoring game will be expected by fans in Singapore. Although both teams suffer from roster depletion, the Reds still possess a potent offense that is feared by many teams. Leicester's defense should see an improvement but it will not yet be on full display this time.

Final Liverpool-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-260), Over 2.5 goals (-220)