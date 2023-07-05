In a surprising move, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has made a switch to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ahli on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool, reported by goal.com. The 30-year-old has followed the footsteps of other high-profile players who have recently made moves to Saudi Arabia, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy, who also transferred from Chelsea to Al-Ahli.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Firmino has signed a three-year contract with his new club, solidifying his commitment to the Saudi Arabian outfit. The transfer marks the end of Firmino's eight-year spell at Liverpool, where he established himself as a key figure in their success.

During his time with the Reds, Firmino contributed significantly to Liverpool's trophy-laden period, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Last season, he scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for Liverpool.

Firmino's arrival at Al-Ahli presents an exciting prospect for the club as they continue their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 season. He will also reunite with former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who joined Al-Ahli earlier in the transfer window. The Brazilian striker's wealth of experience and winning mentality will undoubtedly bolster Al-Ahli's squad and provide them with a significant attacking threat.

Firmino's move to the Saudi Pro League reflects the increasing attractiveness of Saudi Arabian football to top-level players from around the world. The league's growing profile, financial muscle, and competitive opportunities have made it an enticing destination for players seeking new challenges and lucrative contracts.

As Roberto Firmino embarks on this new chapter in his career, Al-Ahli fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his skills and contributions on the field as they strive for success in domestic and continental competitions.