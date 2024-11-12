The Oregon women’s basketball team secured a hard-fought 76-74 win over No. 12 Baylor on Sunday night, overcoming a late-game push by the Bears to notch an important early-season victory. The Ducks had led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter but saw their lead slip to two with just 90 seconds remaining before they tightened up defensively to hold on for the win. After the game, head coach Kelly Graves praised his players for their determination to regain control in the final minutes.

“Late in the game, we just talked about, ‘We just need one stop,’” Graves said, as reported by Owen Murray of The Daily Emerald. “There for about six or seven possessions we couldn’t get any. We got a little bit casual with the ball a couple times, and those guys really get after you … I think that shows great character when you give up a lead like that, and then [that] we made a couple stops when we really needed to.”

The Ducks (3-0) fended off Baylor’s (1-1) second-half runs, responding to the Bears’ 8-2 run to start the second half with back-to-back scoring streaks of their own, extending their lead to double digits. Yet, Baylor battled back in the final quarter, reducing Oregon’s lead from 16 to just two points in under three minutes. With the game on the line, Oregon’s players maintained their composure, making key stops to prevent Baylor from scoring in the final minute.

Oregon women's basketball maintains focus against Baylor

Graduate transfers Alexis Whitfield and Deja Kelly were instrumental in Oregon’s victory. Whitfield acknowledged the challenges of defending against Baylor’s offense but stressed the importance of staying focused on their game plan.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Whitfield said. “Everyone’s gonna go on their runs … our biggest thing is stopping that run.”

Kelly, who played a critical role in Oregon’s offensive response, delivered a jumper and two free throws in the fourth quarter to help stabilize the Ducks during Baylor’s comeback push.

The Ducks’ gritty win left a strong impression on Graves, who noted that while this victory marked an essential step forward, the team remains a work in progress.

“We’ve got a long way to go before we can say (we’re back),” Graves said. “But to get there, you have to have big wins like that.”

As the Ducks aim to improve on last year’s season, which ended in a 14-game skid, their confidence and adaptability against a top-ranked team signal potential growth for the program. Oregon will play next against North Texas University on Tuesday.