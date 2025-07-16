Former Memphis assistant Nolan Smith, a standout assistant on Penny Hardaway's staff, has been linked to the open Tennessee State job following the departure of Brian “Penny” Collins to join the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff. While the hire isn't official, acquiring Smith would be a significant move for the Tennessee State athletic program as it aims to sustain success despite the institution's challenging financial times.

Nolan Smith brings a wealth of basketball experience to his role, both as a player and a coach. During his four seasons at Duke, he played a key role in the Blue Devils' 2010 National Championship victory and earned ACC Player of the Year honors the following season. Smith finished his college career ranked 17th on Duke's all-time scoring list with 1,911 points. With 121 wins during his time at Duke, he stands as the fifth-winningest player in the program's history.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected him 21st overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. After playing two seasons in Portland, he continued his career overseas before transitioning to coaching. He started his coaching journey at Duke, his alma mater, spending six seasons under Mike Krzyzewski. Later, he joined Louisville for two seasons under Kenny Payne and then spent one season at Memphis working with Penny Hardaway.

If Tennessee State hires Smith, he would join a growing list of standout coaches added to the Tigers’ staff over the past year. The Lady Tigers basketball team is now led by WNBA legend Candace Dupree, who joined the program in Spring 2024. After Eddie George’s departure to Bowling Green, Tennessee State brought in experienced HBCU and UFL coach Reggie Barlow, aiming to build on the team’s success from the 2024 season, which included sharing the OVC-Big South title and earning a spot in the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Nolan Smith faces a challenging road ahead in transforming Tennessee State men's basketball into a powerhouse, but the groundwork laid by Collins provides a strong starting point. Collins was instrumental in revitalizing the Tigers, leading them to a semifinal appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament last season and finishing with a 17-16 overall record. During his tenure, the Tigers secured at least 17 wins in four different seasons, setting the stage for future success.

With his ties to the city of Memphis under Hardaway as well as various recruiting pipelines through the state itself as well as neighboring states, Smith could surely build and develop a formidable team quickly.