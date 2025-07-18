Jacob Misiorowski's contract talks with the Milwaukee Brewers seem to not be gaining a lot of momentum.

Misiorowski has been with the Brewers since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He's worked his way from the minor leagues to the majors, showing his talent as a pitcher at the professional level.

Despite his improvements over the past three years, insider Robert Murray did not give a positive update. According to him, the conversations between the two parties haven' been major, only brief.

“Despite some reports, there have been very brief conversations—I don't even know if I'd call them conversations—and no offer has been made at this point,” Murray said.

"Despite some reports, there have been very brief conversations—I don't even know if I'd call them conversations—and no offer has been made at this point."

What's next for Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers

This may not be good for Jacob Misiorowski if this is the case with the Brewers. It would be tough, considering this is his first year in the majors.

Misiorowski has started in five games for the squad this season, boasting a 4-1 record. He has a strong 2.81 ERA after 25.2 innings, striking out 33 batters while conceding 12 hits, eight runs and four homers.

His efforts even earned him his first MLB All-Star selection. This shows how far he's come since becoming a professional player. He's making his case for the Rookie of the Year Award, as he looks forward to keep making noise in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 56-40 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NL Central Division standings. They are one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the top seed.

The Brewers will prepare for their next series of the season, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Dodgers as the first game will take place on July 18 at 10:10 p.m. ET.