The TCU women's basketball team's newest star Olivia Miles made her first public appearance since winning her second FIBA championship, sitting courtside to witness the Chicago Sky's impressive 87-81 upset victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Less than a week after winning the 2025 Women's AmeriCup championship with USA Basketball, Miles was spotted in Chicago supporting the home team.

Miles' presence at the Wintrust Arena was a highlight for women's basketball fans. Sky supporters should already be somewhat familiar with Miles since she has a well-documented friendship with star Angel Reese. Fans have been discussing the possibility that the Sky could have a lottery pick, draft Miles, and have the pair end up as teammates.

Miles, a major name in the NCAA and a projected early 2026 WNBA Draft pick, was a standout in high school before starting her collegiate career at Notre Dame in 2021. She averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while earning three first-team All-ACC honors before being derailed by an ACL injury. After recovering, Miles left for TCU in one of the most shocking transfer portal decisions of the offseason window.

USA Basketball returned from Chile as the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup tournament victors after overcoming defending champions Brazil, led by Sky star Kamilla Cardoso, 92-84 in the final game. The win marks the US side's fifth time coming out on top and automatically sends the squad to the 2026 FIBA World Cup. Miles made the tournament's All-Star Second Team while leading Team USA in assists and shattering the event's modern record with 50.

Miles, fresh off her Team USA success, insinuated that she brought the Sky some good luck, but she was also maybe getting a glimpse into her future as she looks forward to making her WNBA debut a year from now. Whether she ends up being selected by Chicago or another franchise remains to be seen, but Miles has already proven how much of an impactful player she can be on any team she plays for.

