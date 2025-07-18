Las Vegas Raiders training camp will operate under new energy and enthusiasm. Pete Carroll is infusing the new era. While the incoming head coach will energize the players, one is facing intense pressure to perform or face a departure.

This particular Raider is a top 10 NFL Draft pick. But it's not Ashton Jeanty. Nor is it Maxx Crosby, who dealt with trade rumors before pivoting back to Vegas.

Tyree Wilson is the one entering the make-or-break campaign before the Raiders play their regular season opener. The edge rusher once rose as a surprise No. 7 pick in 2023. He's feeling turbulence during NFL training camp for multiple reasons.

Tyree Wilson endured slow start with Raiders

Wilson joined a stellar draft class that saw Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young land first overall. Then C.J. Stroud following him at No. 2. Will Anderson Jr. joined Wilson in comprising the rookie edge rush room of that class.

Wilson, though, entered the draft as a fringe top 10 projection. He only delivered no more than seven sacks in a single season with Texas Tech. Still, the Raiders grabbed him at No. 7.

But he delivered a slow start to his rookie season due to offseason surgery. He became winded at times during games and had trouble adjusting to the NFL speed following his foot surgery.

Wilson never started despite seeing action in all 17 games. But he settled for just 3.5 sacks. Wilson even fell below 30 total tackles.

Wilson has only flashed his Raiders potential

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder entered 2024 fueling optimism the Silver and Black would see his top 10 potential. Especially with no offseason operation slowing him up.

Vegas witnessed nearly more of the same from '23, though. He bettered his sack total — but at only 4.5 sacks. His total tackles dipped to 27.

Wilson's lone highlights were landing 10 quarterback hits and snatching six stops behind the line of scrimmage.

But the “Black Hole” fanbase leaves his games underwhelmed by him. He's yet to hit five total tackles in a single game. The Raiders haven't seen a two-sack outing out of him yet. Or even a three-TFL contest.

Notable players Raiders passed on for Wilson

Time to present a glaring reason why the Wilson move continues to look bad for the Raiders.

Super Bowl winning defensive tackle Jalen Carter fell to ninth overall after Vegas took Wilson. The franchise skipped Christian Gonzalez too. Jaxson Smith-Njigba adds to the list the '23 Raiders draft snubbed along with Bryan Bresee and Nolan Smith.

Vegas featured Josh Jacobs solidifying the backfield. But should note both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were available. The Raiders eventually delivered the league's worst ground attack in 2024 post Jacobs. Eventually prompting the Jeanty selection this past April.

Granted, these notable snubs occurred when Dave Ziegler served as general manager and Josh McDaniels was head coach. Wilson is on his third GM and HC. But the time is now to shed the growing “bust” label.

How Wilson can impact Raiders

Poor Crosby continues to stay loyal to Raiders nation. But this team can never find consistent help on the opposite side of him.

Crosby accounts for 31% of the Raiders' sack production since 2022. Opposing offenses still double team or chip him at the line of scrimmage.

Wilson even earned a chance to ascend as the No. 2 rusher following a devastating injury. Malcolm Koonce watched his 2024 season evaporate because of a season-ending knee injury during a September practice. But again, Wilson showed minimal production.

Koonce is healthy ahead of 2025 and re-signed for one more year. New GM John Spytek opted not to draft an edge rusher to compliment Crosby.

Wilson received a closet vote of confidence from Spytek post free agency and the draft. But the Texas Tech Red Raider must show these Raiders improvement across the board.