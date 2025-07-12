Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers turned heads when she rocked Devin Booker's signature shoe in a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury, and it's no secret that the confessed sneakerhead has a rotation that changes from game to game. But what might come as a slight surprise to fans is how exactly her decision is made — as it turns out, Bueckers revealed that former UConn women's basketball teammate Azzi Fudd gets the final say on which kicks Bueckers wears when she takes the court.

“I love a pretty shoe,” Bueckers told the media before the Wings' July 7 game against the Mercury. “I put a collection of Books together and actually let [Fudd] choose my shoe.”

Bueckers' admission even caught the attention of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, whose shoe brand, “Curry Brand,” signed Fudd to a deal in 2021.

“Well…. Sounds like @currybrand is in your future then,” the four-time NBA champion joked.

Bueckers signed a landmark signature shoe deal with Nike in 2023, making her the first college athlete to launch a player edition sneaker with the sportswear company and paving the way for other collegiate players to lock down lucrative NIL contracts going forward.

The 23-year-old also revealed that her favorite sneaker line was Kyrie Irving's signature Nike shoe, and she recently got the chance to link up with the fellow Dallas star and her favorite player after the Wings' 94-86 loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on June 27.

Bueckers' 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game so far in her sensational rookie season have earned her a first-career WNBA All-Star starting spot.