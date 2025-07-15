The Michigan basketball team seems to have hit the jackpot with their recent coaching hire Dusty May had an outstanding first year with the program. He took Michigan from an eight-win season to winning the Big Ten Tournament and making a run to the Sweet 16. No one saw that good of a season coming, and the Wolverines definitely want to keep May around for as long as possible.

Dusty May had a lot of success from the start last year, and there were already rumors about him leaving for a different job. May’s alma mater, Indiana, had an opening, but the Wolverines made sure to lock in their new head coach with a contract extension.

The plan is for May to be the head coach of the Michigan basketball team for a long time, and as long as that is the case, May is always going to have confidence in his team.

“Hopefully I’m here at Michigan for a long time, so I probably will be up here with an optimistic outlook every year going into the season,” May said, according to a post from Clayton Sayfie.

Everyone has a lot of confidence in next year’s team. May once again brought in an impressive transfer portal haul, and Michigan is expected to be one of the best teams in the country. May went out and found the players that best fit into what he is trying to build.

“We get to choose our players, so hopefully we don’t choose players that we don’t like or we don’t believe in or want to coach,” he said. “By nature, I’m optimistic, but I like our team.”

Right now, the Michigan basketball team has some of the best odds to reach the 2026 Final Four. The Wolverines went from having one of their worst seasons ever to winning a conference tournament and then being preseason favorites to make the Final Four. Dusty May is doing a phenomenal job in Ann Arbor, and it will be exciting to see if the team can match the hype next season.