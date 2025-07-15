Conference realignment has been rampant across college sports in recent years, and that continued on Tuesday. Just a few days after it was announced that the Sun Belt was targeting Louisiana Tech as its 14th member, Sun Belt Conference CEOs officially voted the Bulldogs in according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Louisiana Tech will replace Texas State as the 14th member of the conference and will take part in all sports. While an official date for the switch has not been announced yet, the Bulldogs will be in their new conference by July 1, 2027 at the latest.

Shortly after the move was announced, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill released a statement to welcome the Bulldogs to the conference.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louisiana Tech University to the Sun Belt. Geographically situated within the current Sun Belt footprint, the addition of Louisiana Tech reunites a number of long-standing regional rivalries under the conference banner,” Gill said. “I am grateful to President Dr. Jim Henderson and Athletic Director Ryan Ivey for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our Sun Belt member institutions for their continued commitment to the premier FBS non-autonomy conference in the country. The Sun Belt Conference is RISING and our best days are ahead.”

Louisiana Tech will be leaving Conference USA, where it had a lot of success as a football program under head coaches Sonny Dykes and Skip Holtz. That run included seven consecutive bowl game appearances from 2014-20.

Louisiana Tech has had a tougher time under new head coach Sonny Cumbie, who is entering his fourth season. However, the Bulldogs did earn a trip to the Independence Bowl in 2024, so the program appears to be moving in the right direction.

Georgia Southern and Sun Belt Board of Directors President Dr. Kyle Marrero spoke about how Louisiana Tech will fit into the league as currently constructed.

“The Sun Belt has remained steadfast in its commitment to regional rivalries, geographic alignment and competitive excellence,” Marrero said. “When it came time to add a new member to the Sun Belt Conference, it became clear that Louisiana Tech was the right fit. This addition renews long-standing rivalries, enhances our divisional structure, strengthens the competitive profile of the league across multiple sports and eases travel for fans and teams. We’re excited to welcome the Bulldogs to the Sun Belt!”