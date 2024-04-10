Coby White’s net worth in 2024 is $15 million. White is a point guard for the Chicago Bulls. He is a former All-Rookie Second Team player. Let’s take a closer look at Coby White’s net worth in 2024.
What is Coby White’s net worth in 2024?: $15 million (estimate)
Coby White’s net worth in 2024 is $15 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Wealthy Gorilla.
Coby White was born on Feb. 16, 2000, in Goldsboro, N.C. He attended Greenfield High School. Here, White kickstarted his amateur basketball career. As a senior, White averaged 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists per game.
He wrapped up his high school career with a total tally of 3,573 points to become Greenfield High School’s all-time leading scorer. Due to White’s accomplishments, he was named a McDonald’s All-American and North Carolina Mr. Basketball.
Coby White commits to North Carolina
Coming out of high school, White was considered to be a five-star recruit by ESPN. As a five-star recruit, White received offers from various college basketball programs. These included Wake Forest, Virginia, Tennessee, Saint Louis, Iowa State, Clemson, and North Carolina. Eventually, White opted to attend North Carolina.
White became a one-and-done player for the Tar Heels. In his lone season, he averaged 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in 35 games. During that year, the Tar Heels posted a 29-7 record and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. At the Sweet 16, North Carolina lost to No. 5 seed Auburn, 97-80.
Furthermore, White also knocked down 82 three-pointers, which was enough to break North Carolina’s freshman record for most 3-point field goals. For his efforts, White was named ACC All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-ACC.
Coby White is drafted by the Bulls
After just one season with North Carolina, White decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Chicago Bulls selected White with the seventh overall pick. Shortly after, White inked a four-year rookie contract worth $24.13 million according to Spotrac.
In his rookie season, White showed glimpses of his potential. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game off the bench. For his efforts, White was named to the All-Rookie Second Team. Furthermore, White also finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year race.
In the following season, White improved his numbers to 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. However, the Bulls still finished with a 31-41 record.
For the 2021-22 season, White averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. But more importantly, White played an instrumental role in helping the Bulls make the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after the squad posted a 46-36 record. It was also the first time in five years the Bulls had a non-losing record.
In his playoff series debut, White produced 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Bulls lost to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
In the 2022-23 season, White registered the lowest scoring season of his young NBA career at just 9.7 points per game. However, White did improve in other facets of his game by also averaging 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
Despite the dip, White was slowly evolving to be a legitimate two-way player. Moreover, during the same season, White also became the fastest player in a Bulls uniform to register 500 career 3-point field goals, according to reports.
Contract extension with the Bulls
OFFICIAL: We reached an agreement with Coby White on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/ZxyLUkpeqD
With White growing his skills as a player, it was a no-brainer for the Bulls to retain his services. Before the 2023-24 season, White agreed to sign a lucrative three-year contract extension worth up to $40 million, according to a report by USA Today Sports.
Since signing the fresh contract extension, White reclaimed the starting point guard position for the Bulls. During the ongoing 2023-24 season, he is putting up the best season of his young career.
The University of North Carolina standout is tallying 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per outing. Given his remarkable effort this season, the 6-foot-5 guard is reportedly in contention for the Most Improved Player of the Year race.
Coby White’s endorsement deals
Given White’s growing popularity in the NBA with the Bulls, it isn’t surprising that a handful of major brands have decided to partner with the promising guard. According to sources, White has partnerships with brands such as AT&T, Crash on the Run, McDonald’s All-American Games, and adidas.
Based on a report by USA Today Sports, White’s signing with adidas was a long-term deal. However, specific terms of the deal weren’t disclosed to the public.
