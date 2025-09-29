Throughout the history of the NBA, teams with young rosters were often viewed as teams that were building for the future. Young NBA players are on cheaper contracts than veterans, and they have the potential to develop into something special eventually. They often don't have the experience to compete right away, though, which is why most championship teams have been comprised of veterans in their primes.

However, the philosophies surrounding youth in the NBA have changed in recent years. The NBA's collective bargaining agreement has forced contending teams into rounding out their rosters with players on rookie contracts, so it isn't just the rebuilding teams who stock up on young players anymore.

Furthermore, players are making immediate impacts in the NBA more often than they had in the past. Players can become stars and win games right away, and this was on display with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. The Thunder were the youngest team in the NBA, but they still went on to win the championship.

In this league where youth is more coveted than ever before, what teams are in the best position to have extended championship windows? Here are all 30 NBA teams ranked by their young cores of players who are 25 years old or younger.

30. Los Angeles Clippers

Young core: Cam Christie, Yanic Konan Nierdhauser, Jordan Miller, Kobe Brown

The Los Angeles Clippers are the oldest team in the NBA. They received the nickname “The Unction” because of their advanced average age, so it shouldn't be surprising that they have the worst young core in the NBA. With Kobe Brown looking like a draft bust, Yanic Konan Nierdhauser is the only intriguing youngster of note. The Clippers didn't select him until the last pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, either.

29. New York Knicks

Young core: Pacome Dadiet, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek

The New York Knicks likely don't have much depth because coach Tom Thibodeau never much cared for running a deep bench. Depth may be more important with Mike Brown at the helm, so opponents could expose the team's lack of youth this upcoming season.

Miles McBride is the only returner of the rotation who has yet to surpass the age of 25. He is a solid backup guard who fits the Knicks' culture. The team also has former first-rounder Pacome Dadiet, although it came as a surprise to most when the Knicks drafted him within the first 30 picks back in 2024.

28. Los Angeles Lakers

Young core: Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia

Bronny James is one of the most popular players in the NBA, but he is still just a developmental piece at best. If the Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade had gone through, the state of the Lakers' youth would be in an even worse place. Knecht is a solid shooting option for veterans Luka Doncic and LeBron James to kick out to.

27. Boston Celtics

Young core: Hugo Gonzalez, Josh Minott, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh

The Boston Celtics are in a rebuilding year but not in the typical sense of the term. Jayson Tatum is out for the year with an Achilles injury, and the team traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Their window as championship contenders will likely take a one-year hiatus, but they will likely eventually return to contention status.

In this down year, there aren't many youngsters that the team can develop. Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh should have bigger roles, though, the former as a 3-point shooter and the latter as a lanky defensive wing. Hugo Gonzalez will also have the opportunity to make an impact as a rookie.

26. Milwaukee Bucks

Young core: Cole Anthony, A.J. Green, Chris Livingston, Andre Jackson Jr., Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr.

It may come as a surprise to some that Cole Anthony and Kevin Porter Jr. are still just 25 years old. Anthony is a sparkplug sixth-man type, and Porter has the versatility that allows him to rack up statistics across the board. The Milwaukee Bucks also have A.J. Green, who brings a dose of shooting, and Andre Jackson Jr., who adds a hint of defense.

25. Sacramento Kings

Young core: Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford, Devin Carter, Keon Ellis, Maxime Raynaud

Keegan Murray had a great rookie season with the Sacramento Kings, but he hasn't improved much in the two seasons since. Although that may confirm the predraft concern that Murray was a high-floor, low-ceiling player, it doesn't change the fact that the power forward is the best member of the Kings' young core.

That young core leaves something to be desired. Like Murray, rookie first-rounder Nique Clifford could have a solid rookie season because of his versatility, but he doesn't have much star potential. Devin Carter only averaged 3.8 points per game during his rookie season last year.

24. Denver Nuggets

Young core: Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett, Hunter Tyson, Zeke Nnaji

The Denver Nuggets had a great offseason that saw them bring in a number of new faces. That didn't include adding young talent, though, which makes sense considering the team is trying to maximize Nikola Jokic's prime. Christian Braun was a rare rookie to contribute to a championship team in 2023. He took a huge leap forward last year, and he is now one of the best fastbreak players in the league.

Peyton Watson is spazzy, but his athleticism makes him a great defensive player. DaRon Holmes wasn't able to play during his rookie season because of an Achilles injury, but perhaps he can be an X-factor for the Nuggets this year. Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett are expected to have roles in 2025-26, Strawther as a bench scorer and Pickett as a reliable floor general.

Backup point guard is perhaps Denver's biggest weakness, so Pickett may have a bigger role than expected. Nuggets fans have long been disappointed in Zeke Nnaji, especially because of the atrocious contract he signed. Considering he is still just 25 years old, though, maybe he will finally break through this season.

23. Phoenix Suns

Young core: Jalen Green, Khaman Maluach, Mark Williams, Oso Ighodaro, Rasheer Fleming, Ryan Dunn, Jared Butler

Jalen Green was acquired by the Phoenix Suns in the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, which involved more teams than any trade in league history. Green has always had star potential, and maybe he will unlock it after a change of scenery. The Suns also prioritized adding young centers in the offseason as they traded for Mark Williams and drafted Khaman Maluach.

Fellow 7-footer, Oso Ighodaro, also showed flashes last season. Phoenix's roster is comprised nearly entirely of offensive-minded shooting guards and defensively orientated centers, and that likely won't make development easy on the team's young talent.

22. Golden State Warriors

Young core: Jonathan Kuminga*, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post, Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski

In recent years, the Golden State Warriors attempted to extend their championship window with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green while ensuring that the team was still set up well for the future. It never really worked out as expected, though, as the team had a number of misses in the draft.

Perhaps their best recent draftee is Jonathan Kuminga, as he has flashed talent at times. He has also been in Steve Kerr's doghouse at other times. Kuminga is technically still a free agent, and it is unclear if he will be back in Golden State or not.

Moses Moody was Kuminga's draft-class peer. He hasn't developed as much as expected, either, although he is a solid 3-and-D role player. Trayce Jackson-Davis had some immediate success, but Quinten Post surpassed him on the depth chart and as a part of the Warriors' long-term plans last season because of his ability to hit the deep ball. The Brandin Podziemski experience has been a roller-coaster ride for Warriors fans. He excels as a rebounding guard and is capable of hitting jump shots and floaters.

21. Miami Heat

Young core: Tyler Herro, Kasparus Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, Kel'el Ware

Tyler Herro was one of the most surprising player to see who hasn't surpassed age 25 yet. Herro was drafted in 2019. He has surpassed 20 points per game in four straight seasons, and he finally made the All-Star Game in 2025. However, Herro just had ankle surgery that will force him to miss the start of the regular season.

The other members of the Miami Heat's young core are good but not great role players. Nikola Jovic became a reliable rotation player last year, Kel'el Ware has some unicorn-like traits, and Jaime Jaquez is a classic dirty-work role player. None of them are likely to fill the void as the third star alongside Herro and Bam Adebayo that was created when the Heat traded Jimmy Butler away. Perhaps Kasparus Jakucionis has that in him. The rookie is a jumbo facilitator with 3-point potential.

20. Toronto Raptors

Young core: Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Jamison Battle, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Murray-Boyles, Gradey Dick, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead

The Toronto Raptors seemingly have a team stuck in the purgatory of mediocrity. Their roster as a whole likely isn't good enough to get out of the first round but not bad enough for a high draft pick. This averageness has plagued them for years now, and it even extends to their young core. Scottie Barnes is one of the best players 25 years old or younger. He is a versatile player and a great defender, but his ability to operate as a top option has to be questioned.

RJ Barrett is overrated by some, underrated by others. He isn't the most efficient player, but he is also the highest scorer from a 2019 draft class that included highly touted prospects, such as Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter were recent first-round picks who provide shooting, which is a much-needed niche on this roster.

The Raptors mixed things up by drafting Collin Murray-Boyles this season. He provides defense and playmaking. He fits the mold of the kind of big and athletic players that Toronto likes, but his skill set seems somewhat repetitive with Barnes on the roster.

19. Cleveland Cavaliers

Young core: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson, Tyrese Proctor, Craig Porter Jr.

There isn't much youthful depth in Cleveland, but Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are both already established as superstars, and neither is too old to not qualify for this list. Besides that, the Cavaliers don't have much young talent.

Jaylon Tyson was the surprise first-round pick of 2024, and he didn't do much as a rookie to change the opinions of detractors. The Cavaliers are contenders in the Eastern Conference, and Tyrese Proctor thrived as a role player on a Duke team that was always in contention in college basketball. Perhaps he can make an impact in year one.

18. Chicago Bulls

Young core: Matas Buzelis, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Coby White, Patrick Williams, Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro, Julian Phillips, Jalen Smith, Dalen Terry

It took a while, but the Chicago Bulls re-signed Josh Giddey, solidifying their young core in the process. Giddey is a jumbo playmaker who took the necessary next step in his 3-point development last season.

He is backed up at the point guard position by Tre Jones, a reliable player who doesn't turn the ball over. Coby White averaged 20.4 points per game last year. He, Ayo Dosunmu, and Dalen Terry give the Bulls an impressive young core of guards, although Terry is looking like somewhat of a draft bust.

Frontcourt youngsters on the team include Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, and offseason trade acquisition Isaac Okoro. Chicago needs Buzelis to become a star. Williams and Okoro are defensively minded players. The trade for Okoro was one of the standout moves of the offseason as it only cost an injury-prone Lonzo Ball to add a lockdown point-of-attack defender who has figured his jump shot out.

17. Dallas Mavericks

Young core: Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Dereck Lively, Jaden Hardy, Brandon Williams

The Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic was highly criticized, but it resulted in the team collapsing in the standings and eventually having the opportunity to draft Cooper Flagg. The Duke product was considered one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory. The team also added Max Christie in the trade, and he started to thrive with the Mavericks.

Dereck Lively is a rim-running center who looked great as a rookie, but he dealt with injury issues last season and was optimal in Doncic lineups. Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams will have opportunities to step up this season with Kyrie Irving on the sideline with a torn ACL.

16. Charlotte Hornets

Young core: LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Moussa Diabate, Kon Knueppel, Tre Mann, Liam McNeeley, Josh Green, Tidjane Saluan, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James

The Charlotte Hornets have finally filled the roster out with enough support for the still-24-year-old LaMelo Ball. The team needed shooting and play-now talent, so they drafted Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. This comes a year after reaching on a project in Tidjane Saluan.

Ryan Kalkbrenner will also compete for center minutes right away after being a second-round pick. Kalbrenner and Moussa Diabate will need to step up because the team as a whole is thin at the center position. Brandon Miller has flashed potential as Ball's co-star, but he and Ball will both need to stay healthy for once. Injuries have been the Hornets' biggest enemy.

15. Philadelphia 76ers

Young core: Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, V.J. Edgecombe, Adem Bona, Justin Edwards, Johni Broome, Trendon Watford

Jared McCain was well on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award last year before he suffered a season-ending meniscus injury. Unfortunately, injuries are becoming commonplace with McCain as he will now miss time heading into year two because of a thumb issue.

McCain isn't the only mega talent that is a part of the Philadelphia 76ers' young core, though. Tyrese Maxey has made an All-Star Game and averaged 26.3 points per game last year. V.J. Edgecombe is a freak athlete and could become an All-Star, too. Adem Bona, Trendon Watford, and Johni Broome don't appear to have high ceilings, but they are big-man depth options and insurance for the often-injured Joel Embiid.

14. Memphis Grizzlies

Young core: Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, Scotty Pippen Jr., Olivier-Maxence Propser, Cam Spencer, Vince Williams

The Memphis Grizzlies do a great job of reinforcing their roster with young players. They thrive at evaluating talent late in the draft and turning such players into key role players. The team's 2024 rookies made an impact right away. Zach Edey's skill set translated to the professional game better than many expected, and Jaylen Wells became a defensive ace right away. Cedric Coward could replace the deep-ball production lost with the departure of Desmond Bane in his first season.

There is also Santi Aldama, who is known for his no-dip 3-pointer. GG Jackson has star scoring traits; Cam Spencer is an athletic shooter; and Vince Williams is another great defender. Even Scotty Pippen Jr. has broken free of the shadow of his Hall of Fame father. What the Grizzlies' young core lacks is star talent. The team has plenty of role players, but Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 26 now, so they don't qualify for this list.

13. Washington Wizards

Young core: Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Malaki Branham, Justin Champagnie, AJ Johnson, Dillon Jones, Cam Whitmore, Tristan Vukcevic, Will Riley

The Washington Wizards have undergone a massive rebuild in which they've stocked up on tons of young prospects. They have added through the draft as Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and Will Riley were all added in the first round of the last two drafts.

They've also taken on reclamation projects in the form of recent former first-rounders who didn't work out with the team that originally took them. Malaki Branham, AJ Johnson, Dillon Jones, and Cam Whitmore fit the bill in that regard, and maybe they can turn their careers around on a team that will be willing to develop players for the next couple of years.

Article Continues Below

While there are tons of young players in Washington, they still might not have a No. 1 option for the future. Tre Johnson can score in bunches, but he might be more of a sixth-man sparkplug. The Wizards drafted Sarr second overall in 2024, but his rookie campaign was somewhat underwhelming. Bilal Coulibaly is a great defender, but the offense seems like it may never come around.

12. New Orleans Pelicans

Young core: Zion Williamson, Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins, Karlo Matkovic, Jaden Springer

Zion Williamson was one of the best prospects ever coming out of Duke in 2019. Injuries and weight-management have plagued his career. The former first-overall pick looks slimmed down, so perhaps that will help him reach his potential. Williamson is a freak athlete with one of the most insane dunk packages ever. When he has been on the court, he has been dominant, evidenced by his career 24.7 point-per-game mark. Williamson has only played in 214 of a possible 482 games, though.

Assuming the New Orleans Pelicans still view Williamson as their franchise savior, it made sense to surround him with shooters. Trey Murphy and Jordan Hawkins are elite from behind the arc, although calling Murphy just a shooter is selling him short.

Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, who were 2025 lottery picks, also provide tons of offensive upside. Queen, in particular, seems like a great offensive fit alongside Williamson, although New Orleans as a whole may struggle on defense as currently constructed.

11. Atlanta Hawks

Young core: Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Zaccharie Risacher, Asa Newell, Via Krejci, Mouhamed Gueye

Zaccharie Risacher was one of the least memorable No. 1 picks ever, but he was a No. 1 pick, nonetheless. Despite his first overall status, he might not be the centerpiece of the Atlanta Hawks' young core. Dyson Daniels had a Defensive Player of the Year case last season in what was one of the best seasons stealing the basketball ever. Jalen Johnson also looks like a legitimate co-star for Trae Young.

10. Brooklyn Nets

Young core: Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf, Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead, Kobe Bufkin, Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe, Drew Timme, Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson

The Brooklyn Nets walked away from the 2025 NBA Draft with five first-round picks to call their own. That alone was enough to get them in the Top 10 for NBA teams with the best young cores as the sky is the limit for what this rookie crop can accomplish together. However, Brooklyn's draft class was actually criticized by many as the team seemingly drafted a lot of overlapping skill sets and players at the same position. They also didn't take many star gambles in the draft.

Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf were the five players the team drafted in Round 1. Demin is a jumbo facilitator, but there is reason to be concerned about his scoring and shooting abilities. Traore and Saraf also play at the guard spots and haven't proven to be reliable from beyond the arc yet. Furthermore, Powell wasn't all that productive in college, and some question whether Wolf's game will translate to the NBA level.

At the end of the day, the Nets put themselves on the right side of the numbers game, and there is potential that a lot of these players become high-quality NBA players.

The Nets' rookie class isn't the only thing to write home about when it comes to the young core, either. The Nets drafted Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead in the first round in 2023, and Cam Thomas has at times looked like one of the best bucket-getters in the NBA. It still isn't quite clear if Thomas can become a star or if he is a shot-chucker best in an off-the-bench role.

9. Utah Jazz

Young core: Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Cody Williams, KJ Martin, Walker Kessler, Brice Sensabaugh

Ace Bailey fell into the Utah Jazz's laps during the 2025 NBA Draft. The Jazz needed a player with star potential, and Bailey has just that. The team also drafted Walter Clayton Jr., who was the Most Outstanding Player from March Madness this year. Kyle Filipowski can hit threes from the big-man spot, and Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George will have an intriguing battle to determine who will be the primary lead guard going forward.

Utah also has had some recent misses. Cody Williams was one of the worst rookies last season, and Brice Sensabaugh has largely looked like a draft bust. Reports are also suggesting that the Jazz don't plan to extend or re-sign Walker Kessler despite the fact that he has been a serviceable paint presence for them. It is hard to know if Taylor Hendricks will ever reach his potential after suffering a nasty injury last season, too.

8. Portland Trail Blazers

Young core: Deni Advija, Donovan Clingan, Toumani Camara, Scoot Henderson, Yang Hansen, Shaedon Sharpe, Blake Wesley, Rayan Rupert, Kris Murray

The Portland Trail Blazers helped clear their logjam at the center position by moving on from Deandre Ayton. Even so, it was a surprise to see them take Yang Hansen in the first round a year after adding Donovan Clingan. Hansen is more of a paint scorer, whereas Clingan is a defensively minded player, so perhaps the two will complement each other well.

Outside of the center position, there is a lot to like from Deni Advija. He played like a genuine All-Star after the All-Star break last season. The team also has defensive ace Toumani Camara, athletic leaper Shaedon Sharpe, and solid role players like Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.

Scoot Henderson has largely looked like a draft bust since he was hyped up as a player who would go first overall in draft classes not featuring Victor Wembanyama. Perhaps the veteran presence of Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday will help the former No. 3 pick from the G League Ignite develop.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

Young core: Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Clark, Joan Beringer, Rob Dillingham, Terrance Shannon Jr., Leonard Miller

The Minnesota Timberwolves' young one-two punch of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels is quite impressive. Edwards is a rare megastar who thrives on the defensive end. His defense, combined with McDaniels and Jaylen Clark's, work on the less-glamorous end of the court is why the Timberwolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Joan Beringer can make an impact on that end right away, too, as he was arguably the best shot blocker in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Minnesota will also hope for Year 2 improvements from Terrance Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham. Minnesota is thin at the point guard spot, so there is a path for Dillingham to have a great sophomore season. He is limited defensively, but that shouldn't matter as much in Minnesota.

6. Indiana Pacers

Young core: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Isaiah Jackson, Johnny Furphy, Kam Jones, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, James Wiseman

Unfortunately, Tyrese Haliburton will miss the upcoming season with a torn Achilles tendon. Had he been healthy, the Indiana Pacers' elite core would have had a good chance of making the NBA Finals again because nearly the entirety of said core features players who are 25 years old or younger. Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith all played big roles on the team that took the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games last season.

Haliburton's absence will allow players like Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy the chance to step up and develop this season. Jarace Walker, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman will need to take on bigger roles after Myles Turner left the team in free agency. Despite being viewed as a draft bust for quite a while now, Wiseman is still just 24 years old. The Pacers drafted him with sky-high potential, so perhaps he can prove to be a late bloomer.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Young core: Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams, Ajay Mitchell, Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set up well for both the present and the future. They won the championship despite being the youngest team in the NBA. The team had a number of players graduate from eligibility on this list within the last year or two, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Lu Dort. Even so, they still have two sub-25-year-old All-Star-caliber players in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Cason Wallace is an elite defensive player, and Nikola Topic will help out in his redshirt rookie season after sitting out Year 1. Thomas Sorber will also miss his first season, but he is in a great place to learn while recovering from a torn ACL. The Thunder's depth is unprecedented, and even Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell can provide minutes when need be.

4. Orlando Magic

Young core: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Jase Richardson, Orlando Robinson, Noah Penda, Jett Howard

The dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner should wreak havoc on the Eastern Conference for years to come. The Orlando Magic needed to surround those two stars with shooters, and they've done that with Anthony Black, Jase Richardson, Tristan da Silva, and Jett Howard on the roster. Jalen Suggs looked like he could break out into star status last season, too, but injuries got the best of him yet again.

3. Detroit Pistons

Young core: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, Colby Jones, Bobi Klintman, Chaz Lanier, Marcus Sasser

Years of rebuilding finally started to pay off for the Detroit Pistons, as they finally started to look like contenders last season after being one of the worst NBA teams ever the year prior. The core is still uber young, and they have an extended championship window.

Cade Cunningham is the star, and athletic specimens such as Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland can play like stars on any given night. Isaiah Stewart is the enforcer that all good teams seem to have, and the shooting influx comes from the veterans on the roster.

2. Houston Rockets

Young core: Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr.

The Houston Rockets got better in the offseason, but their young core took a hit with the departures of Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore. The Rockets still have one of the best young cores in the NBA, though. Alperen Sengun is made in the mold of Nikola Jokic, and Amen Thompson just may be the best athlete in the NBA.

Reed Sheppard will need to live up to his predraft billing now that Fred VanVleet will miss the upcoming season. Tari Eason thrives on defense and in transition, and Jabari Smith is a reliable 3-and-D big man.

1. San Antonio Spurs

Young core: Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, Carter Bryant

Victor Wembanyama was one of the best prospects ever before the San Antonio Spurs drafted him first overall. He went on to win the Rookie of the Year award and is now one of the best players in the NBA. The sky is truly the limit for the 7-foot-4 center who is somehow the best shot blocker in the NBA but maintains guard-like handles and shooting.

A year after Wembanyama won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, Stephon Castle took home that honor. Dylan Harper might make it a three-peat for the Rookie of the Year heading to San Antonio.

On top of that, Devin Vassell is a great midrange and 3-point shooter, Jeremy Sochan does the dirty work, and Carter Bryant was a fellow 2025 first-round pick. Keldon Johnson should have a bounceback season, too. He was contributing for Team USA not long after exiting his teens. He has statistically sacrificed for the betterment of his team, but Johnson is still uber-talented.