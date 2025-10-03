The San Diego Padres 2025 season ended with a crushing loss to the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series, and the fallout immediately turned toward the future. Padres star Luis Arraez delivered an emotional interview that touched directly on his free agency, leaving fans wondering if he has played his final game with the team.

After the Padres were knocked out of the playoffs by the Cubs, The Sporting Tribune’s Marty Caswell uploaded a YouTube video capturing the two-time Silver Slugger’s candid admission inside the visiting clubhouse at Wrigley Field. His words struck a bittersweet chord for Padres fans.

“I'm not ready for this moment… I know it's my last year here but this team is special.”

It was the first time Arraez publicly acknowledged his upcoming free agency after completing the season on a one-year deal. While the Padres were eliminated by the Cubs, he expressed a desire to return, praising the organization and its fanbase for the support he received during his three seasons in San Diego.

Arraez has built a reputation as one of baseball’s most consistent hitters, winning three batting titles and posting a .292 average with 181 hits in 2025. His contact ability and clubhouse presence made him a cornerstone of the Padres lineup, and his loss would create a major void as the franchise enters an important offseason.

The playoff exit only intensified speculation around the Padres’ offseason plans. After a 92-70 finish, the team faces key decisions with payroll already over $200 million. Losing Arraez in free agency would remove one of MLB’s top table-setters, while re-signing him could help stabilize a roster that remains built to contend.

For Padres fans, Arraez’s honesty was both painful and hopeful. His acknowledgment of the situation brought closure to a tough ending, but his praise for the city left the door open for a potential return. As the Padres front office weighs its next steps, one of the league’s most reliable hitters may be at the center of the team’s future.