The Los Angeles Rams rallied in the second half to force overtime but ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers, 26-23, on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

Joshua Karty tied the game at the end of regulation with a 48-yard field goal, but the 49ers answered with a 41-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro in the extension, which proved to be the game-winner. The Rams had the chance to steal the victory, but Kyren Williams was stopped by San Francisco on fourth down.

Rams coach Sean McVay, who looked dejected in the postgame conference, took accountability for the team's tough loss. They fell to 3-2.

“Ultimately, it's my responsibility. We weren't ready to go,” said McVay, as quoted by Rams reporter Adam Grosbard.

“I do think our execution can be much sharper in all three phases, and that'll be a focal point for us when we come back.”

The Rams committed two turnovers and lost 36 yards on five penalties. The 49ers, meanwhile, bucked the absence of Brock Purdy due to a turf toe injury, with Mac Jones stepping up and throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

The 39-year-old McVay also rued his play for Williams, saying it was a “bad call by me.” He, however, expressed optimism that they can bounce back from such a painful defeat.

“I thought about maybe trying to draw them (49ers) offsides. They took one, they took the other, and it was a poor decision by me right there. But, you know, give the Niners credit. They made enough plays to be able to win the football game. We had plenty of chances throughout this game, we stayed in it, we fought, we battled, but there are a lot of things that we have to be able to clean up,” added McVay in the video posted by ESPN.

“A lot of football left, but I'm pretty sick right now, sick of the spot I put our group in to end the game. But hey, these are the tough beats that you have to learn from.”

The Rams will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.