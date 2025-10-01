LaVar Ball is well-known for his ambitious takes that have in the past firmly been beyond the realm of belief. From his take on Lonzo Ball potentially being better than Stephen Curry, to advocating for billion-dollar shoe deals for all three of his sons, to his claim of being good enough at basketball to beat even Michael Jordan in a one-on-one, Ball has now hilariously doubled down on one of his claims.

Ball had his right foot amputated back in February 2025 due to an infection caused by diabetes. However, he still believes he is capable of defeating Michael Jordan in a one-on-one pickup.

“You know I can. All day, every day. I'll take it off so it'll be even,” Ball answered when asked if he could still beat Jordan “with one foot,” per Legion Hoops.

LaVar Ball on if he can still beat Michael Jordan with one foot: “You know I can… I took it off so it would be even.” 💀 (via kidwithhats / TT, h/t @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/dzGtxb4rCR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ball had earlier blamed his “carelessness” when explaining the reason behind the amputation. He had been suffering from an infection in his leg since around Christmas and waited too long to get it checked out.

However, the fact that he now has a prosthetic leg does not appear to have hampered his belief in himself, although the 57-year-old was undoubtedly joking.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,’’ Ball had been quoted back in March 2017 during an interview with USA TODAY. Ironically, Jordan eventually responded by claiming that he would beat Ball even if he was “one-legged,” concluding that the initial comment did not even “deserve a response,” via ESPN.

Back then, LaVar had responded within days, doing Jordan one better and claiming that he would even beat him “with one hand.” Ball had averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds a game in the 1987-88 season at Washington State, eventually switching to football and going undrafted in the 1994 NFL draft.

Michael Jordan on the other hand is widely acknowledged as the NBA GOAT and retired as a six-time NBA champion after leading the Chicago Bulls to two three-peats. Needless to say, while confidence is one thing, LaVar himself will be well aware that his Jordan-related claims should be taken with a huge pinch of salt.