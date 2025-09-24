Ben Simmons’ basketball future remains uncertain as the three-time NBA All-Star continues to navigate free agency, but the idea of him suiting up in Australia’s National Basketball League has sparked debate.

Former NBL great Chris Anstey, a three-time league champion and two-time MVP, dismissed the notion that Simmons would “dominate” the competition. His comments came in response to NBL analyst Damon Lowery, who recently suggested the 29-year-old would be unstoppable if he joined the league.

“Would he dominate? Absolutely not,” Anstey said on Wednesday’s episode of NBL Now. “I think that’s disrespectful to so many players in this league, who are able to score the ball in a multitude of ways. He’s a very big guard who can handle the ball or a very small big, but he can’t shoot the ball and would get fouled a lot.”

Chris Anstey dismisses Ben Simmons’ NBL dominance claims

Anstey’s remarks highlight the perception gap surrounding Simmons, whose size and defensive versatility have always been viewed as elite, but whose offensive limitations have been equally scrutinized. Once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, Simmons has seen his role and production decline in recent years, fueling speculation about whether a move back home could reignite his career.

NBL owner and executive director Larry Kestelman has previously said the former No. 1 overall pick is “too good a talent not to be playing basketball.” He told CODE Sports earlier this year that he would be open to bringing Simmons into the league, believing the NBL could help him rediscover his passion for the game.

“I’ll reach out to Ben and I’d love to have a chat to him,” Kestelman said at the time. “I hope he comes and plays for the passion of it, and a deal in the NBL is somewhere where his passion could be reignited.”

Simmons has denied rumors of an early retirement, insisting he plans to continue his career. Last season, he split time between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers following a midseason trade. He averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game on 52 percent shooting across 51 appearances, playing 22 minutes per night.

Though Simmons’ numbers have fallen well below his All-Star peak with the Philadelphia 76ers, his defensive skills, size, and playmaking ability still attract attention. Whether in the NBA or overseas, his next move remains one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason.