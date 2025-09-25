Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry is making a transition. He will take on a dual role as both an active NBA player and a TV analyst.

On Thursday, it was announced that Lowry was brought on as an analyst for the NBA on Prime. “We're excited to welcome Kyle Lowry to the #NBAonPrime family!” the network posted on social media.

In the same breath, Lowry is following in the footsteps of fellow NBA veteran Draymond Green, who remains an active player while also being an analyst. Currently, Green remains part of the Golden State Warriors and also worked as an analyst for the NBA on TNT when it was on.

In essence, Green was the first to accomplish both.

Recently, Lowry agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers to play in his 20th season. Last year, Lowry averaged 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Altogether, Lowry is a six-time NBA All-Star, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist, and helped lead the Toronto Raptors to the championship in 2019.

Overall, Lowry has played for five teams throughout his career. In addition to the Raptors and 76ers, he played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat.

Article Continues Below

NBA players turned analysts

Over the decades, many of the big names in the pros have successfully transitioned from the hardwood to the television set. Among those include the likes of Bill Russell, Bill Walton, Doug Collins, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith.

All of whom made significant impacts on the court in their unique way. Afterward, each of them had their own style of broadcasting that endeared them to millions. That was especially true with the trifecta of Barkley, O'Neal, and Smith on TNT.

Recently, it was announced that Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Carmelo Anthony will be analysts for NBC this season. Even the sometimes reclusive Michael Jordan will be a contributor to NBC.

All in all, Lowry is in good company.