A lot has changed around the NBA this offseason, and all 30 teams look slightly different as training camps and the preseason begin.

Whereas some teams added All-Star-level talents by way of trades and free agency, others made smaller moves to round out their rosters. Of course, there are then teams who are rebuilding and revamping their rosters in hope of finding success after recent lackluster seasons.

As the 2025-26 NBA season begins with teams soon starting training camp, there is no better time to evaluate where all 30 teams stand. More specifically, now is the best time to dissect each team's potential starting lineup entering the new year.

Do the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have the best lineup in the league, or has another team done enough this offseason to surpass them? What impact does the Kevin Durant trade have on the Houston Rockets, and are health concerns too much to overlook for the Boston Celtics?

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to prove that they have what it takes to be title contenders, as Stephen Curry and LeBron James lead their respective organizations nearing the end of their careers.

These rankings of all 30 teams' starting lineups before the 2025-26 NBA season are based on projections of who will be available. Injuries were taken into account, and these lineups are subject to change between now and Opening Night on Oct. 21.

Here is a look at all 30 projected starting lineups around the NBA and where they rank.

30. Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier Keyonte George Ace Bailey Lauri Markkanen Walker Kessler

Last season, the Utah Jazz won just 17 total games, the fewest in the NBA. Utah fell from having the best odds to secure the first overall pick in the draft to ending up with the fifth pick, where they selected Ace Bailey from Rutgers. Given this team's overall lack of talent, it would be crazy for them not to start Bailey.

The Jazz are simply a team of Lauri Markkanen and a bunch of undeveloped unknowns. Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, and Brice Sensabaugh have shown flashes of their potential, but there is still a long way to go for this young group if they are to be anything in a crowded Western Conference.

Even with the additions of Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. in the first round of this year's draft, the Jazz still have major offensive problems to figure out around Markkanen, and they don't possess competitive depth.

29. Brooklyn Nets

Egor Demin Cam Thomas Ziaire Williams Michael Porter Jr. Nicolas Claxton

After selecting five rookies in the first round of this year's draft, the 2025-26 NBA season will be about aiming for the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft for the Brooklyn Nets. Getting their young talent reps is all that matters, especially considering that Cam Thomas will likely leave in free agency next summer and Michael Porter Jr. is in Brooklyn for the short-term.

Expect plenty of trades from Sean Marks and his front office in order to maximize the time his young group sees on the court, especially late in the season.

There is a clear path to Egor Demin and Nolan Traore controlling minutes at point guard for the Nets this season, and don't be surprised if Noah Clowney ends up becoming a regular in Jordi Fernandez's starting lineup.

28. Washington Wizards

Bub Carrington CJ McCollum Corey Kispert/Cam Whitmore/Tre Johnson Khris Middleton Alex Sarr

Unfortunately, the Washington Wizards will begin the 2025-26 season without Bilal Coulibaly, who recently underwent surgery for a torn ligament in his right thumb. Without Coulibaly, the fifth starting spot in Washington is up for grabs entering training camp between Cam Whitmore, Corey Kispert, and rookie Tre Johnson.

It will be very interesting to see what rotations the Wizards use this season now that Bub Carrington is their top guard with no competition. This team has a lot of recent first-round picks, and each brings something to the table offensively.

Carrington and CJ McCollum have the ability to spread the ball around as primary ball handlers, which should lead to a more balanced attack for the Wizards this season compared to in previous years. Still, there is a lot of work to be done for Washington to turn the page and start becoming something in the Eastern Conference.

27. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Kon Knueppel Brandon Miller Miles Bridges Mason Plumlee

The Charlotte Hornets' projected starting lineup is not bad, but there are a lot of unknowns surrounding this team.

Can LaMelo Ball be the ultimate leader for this organization? Will Brandon Miller take another big step? Do the Hornets have enough frontcourt depth?

All of these are key questions Charlotte faces entering the 2025-26 NBA season. Most importantly, the question of whether this group can stay healthy looms large, as injuries have deflated the Hornets' chances of being relevant in recent years.

Keep a close eye on the Hornets being sneaky buyers this season since they have a handful of middle-tier contracts that could be packaged together to find an immediate center upgrade.

26. Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey Coby White Kevin Huerter/Isaac Okoro Matas Buzelis Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls finally resolved their restricted free agency holdout with Josh Giddey by agreeing to a four-year, $100 million contract before training camp. Giddey returns as the franchise's lead guard alongside Coby White, whom the Bulls held no desire to trade this offseason.

Not much has changed in Chicago since the 2024-25 season ended, other than trading Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro, who will get plenty of opportunities on the wing. Looking ahead, the goal is likely to have Matas Buzelis and rookie Noa Essengue start alongside one another late in the 2025-26 season.

It is clear that the Bulls are still shuffling through options on their roster, which is why they will be busy before the trade deadline. Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmu are all viable trade candidates for a team looking to forge an identity.

25. Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday Shaedon Sharpe Deni Avdija Toumani Camara Donovan Clingan

Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers will start a lot of different players this season as they look to expand on their respectable 13-13 finish to the 2024-25 season. Portland is definitely trending in the right direction, given all the length and athleticism they possess.

Outside of this projected starting lineup, the Blazers still have Scoot Henderson, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, and Kris Murray as intriguing options to fill key minutes.

Although Damian Lillard will spend the 2025-26 NBA season rehabbing his Achilles injury, he will still play a role as a leader to help shape the future of the franchise. Jrue Holiday will also take on a leadership role alongside Lillard.

Overall, the Trail Blazers still lack the offensive depth needed to be a true threat in the West, and not many teams will be too concerned about this starting five outscoring them. However, Portland has a chance to be very annoying for opposing teams on defense.

24. Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell Norman Powell Andrew Wiggins Bam Adebayo Kel'el Ware

Tyler Herro will miss the start of the season after undergoing foot/ankle surgery. This is a significant blow to the Miami Heat since Herro led the team in scoring last season at 23.9 points per game and was their only All-Star. Without Herro, it's safe to assume Davion Mitchell will be the team's starting point guard.

Alongside Mitchell, much of the same remains for the Heat, who also added Norman Powell in the offseason. Powell will be a primary scoring option with Herro on the sidelines. Still, the Heat have a major scoring void to try to fill, especially from the perimeter.

Without Herro and Duncan Robinson, who left for the Detroit Pistons in free agency, Miami has lost close to 40 percent of its perimeter scoring production from the 2024-25 season. Neither Alec Burks nor Haywood Highsmith is with the team either, which means the Heat have lost 55 percent of their 3-point shooting production entering the 2025-26 season.

It is hard to look at the Heat right now and truly believe they are real threats in the East with this lineup.

23. Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Gary Trent Jr. Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Myles Turner

Any team with Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance to win a championship. No matter how bad the Milwaukee Bucks' roster looks, they will have a chance to win not just because they are in the East, but because Giannis is that good. After all, he just carried Greece to a third-place finish in the EuroBasket tournament.

If the Bucks can knock down perimeter shots in bunches and Kyle Kuzma can be better than he was after the team acquired him at the trade deadline, then Milwaukee actually has a chance to be decent. As far as talent on paper goes, Milwaukee doesn't look like a guaranteed playoff team simply because it lacks consistency around Giannis.

Although Myles Turner is a good player, how much of an upgrade is he from Brook Lopez in Doc Rivers' system? Once again, the Bucks are an Antetokounmpo injury away from being the worst team in the NBA, since they continue to surround him with lackluster play.

22. Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Jalen Green Dillon Brooks Ryan Dunn Mark Williams

After trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, a new era has begun for the Phoenix Suns, one where they have a lot more depth and athleticism around Devin Booker. There is definitely a chance the Suns can outperform this ranking bestowed upon them, especially considering that Jalen Green has shown flashes of his electric scoring prowess.

New head coach Jordan Ott is excited about his team, and that is because of the potential they have defensively.

Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen are two proven, veteran defenders on the perimeter, Ryan Dunn is an emerging force entering his second year, and the Suns have two high-potential rim protectors in Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach in the frontcourt.

Phoenix is a much deeper team than people are giving them credit for right now, which makes them dangerous in the West if they remain healthy. Hope definitely exists for the Suns.

21. New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Poole Herb Jones Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson Yves Missi

On paper, the New Orleans Pelicans are not as bad as they've been in recent years. The only problem is that what's on paper is never reality for this team as a result of injuries.

Zion Williamson is always injured, Dejounte Murray is still working his way back from an Achilles injury, and there are no guarantees that Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are 100 percent after their shoulder injuries to end the 2024-25 season.

This team's identity revolves around Williamson, Jones, and Murphy.

Without any of them, New Orleans is destined to struggle. But, if by some chance, this team can remain healthy and begin to develop chemistry with one another, they are a sneaky play-in team that could punish teams when it comes to scoring in transition.

20. Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Neemias Queta

Want to know just how important Jayson Tatum is to the Boston Celtics? Well, just watch them during the 2025-26 NBA season to find out, because Joe Mazzulla's team is taking a massive step back from sure-thing championship contenders to a possible play-in tournament team.

With this said, we still need to give Boston the respect they've earned, as Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are elite talents, and Payton Pritchard recently won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Scoring still exists on this roster even without Tatum, especially with Anfernee Simons in the mix.

This is a reset year for the Celtics. Brad Stevens and his front office will evaluate all of the young talents gaining an opportunity to play this season in order to find out who will be staying in Boston long-term. As long as White and Brown are playing, Boston can still be competitive.

19. Sacramento Kings

Dennis Schroder Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis

What direction are the Sacramento Kings going? Many have been asking this for years, and yet this organization still refuses to go all-in on competing or rebuilding. It's almost like their fans have been stuck in purgatory for decades.

Right when the Kings were finding success and looked to finally turn the corner, they went and ruined their relationship with De'Aaron Fox and traded him to a Western Conference competitor. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are short-term answers, and yet there is no clear path for this team to be threatening.

In terms of talent, the Kings' projected starting lineup for the 2025-26 NBA season is decent. However, Murray is the only young, core player on the roster, and even his future is still unknown. The Kings have a lot to figure out if they are to be taken seriously again.

18. Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Quentin Grimes* VJ Edgecombe Paul George Joel Embiid

*Quentin Grimes has yet to sign his contract as a RFA.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers actually stay healthy? Joel Embiid remains a major question mark despite apparently getting in better shape after his knee surgery last season, and Paul George's production in his first year with Philly was a concern. Not to mention George has his own health questions.

Assuming Quentin Grimes returns (on what is expected to be his qualifying offer at this point) and VJ Edgecombe can stay healthy, the 76ers have a strong one-two punch in their starting lineup next to their three established stars. But at the end of the day, everything revolves around their All-Stars actually playing in games.

It is also worth mentioning that Jared McCain will be back and healthy after his knee injury. At full strength, the 76ers are much better than the 18th-best starting lineup. Then again, until they can prove it and stay on the floor, Philadelphia is a shadow of what they can ultimately be.

17. Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jaylen Wells Santi Aldama Jaren Jackson Jr.

Trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic this offseason will show early on for the Memphis Grizzlies. His lost production won't be replicated by either Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Jaylen Wells, and a lot of weight now falls on the Grizzlies' bench to pick up the slack behind Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Everything for Memphis this season doesn't revolve around Morant, but rather Jackson and second-year big man Zach Edey being available. Already, this is a concern, as Edey will begin the season on the bench recovering from left ankle surgery.

The Grizzlies need frontcourt depth and size to compete in the West, which is why Jackson and Edey are essential next to Santi Aldama. This starting rotation has potential, but like the 76ers, they need to prove it over the first month of the season.

16. Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley RJ Barrett Brandon Ingram Scottie Barnes Jakob Poeltl

If there is one team with a lot of potential to become a top-10 starting lineup in the NBA this season, it's the Toronto Raptors.

Brandon Ingram is a former All-Star who joins a rotation with a very underrated facilitating forward in Scottie Barnes, as well as a dynamic and versatile scoring guard in Immanuel Quickley. Even with RJ Barrett's future uncertain, he too adds another layer of scoring on the wing to the point where the Raptors can play through anyone in their starting five.

Toronto finished the 2024-25 season going 13-14 over their final 27 games, and they ranked second in defensive rating during this stretch. Although this particular lineup has not played with one another yet, there is reason to be optimistic about Toronto's direction.

15. Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathruin Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Isaiah Jackson

No Tyrese Haliburton definitely deflates the Indiana Pacers' chances of defending their Eastern Conference championship title. Between his playmaking abilities and ability to make those around him better, Haliburton's lost production will be hard for Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell to replicate.

Depth has always been a staple of the Pacers over the last couple of seasons, and now they will need to find new production with Haliburton and Myles Turner gone.

This is a big opportunity for Nembhard, and Bennedict Mathurin has a lot to prove entering the final year of his contract. For the Pacers to continue finding success, they will need to play fast and push the tempo on offense to capitalize on quick-scoring opportunities.

14. Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Jaden Ivey Ausar Thompson Tobias Harris Jalen Duren

Although the Detroit Pistons may not have the most skilled starting lineup, they're definitely one of the most sound. Cade Cunningham is as consistent as they come at the point guard position, and the Pistons are expecting a big leap from two-way wing Ausar Thompson entering his third season.

Four of the five Pistons starters are still young talents on the rise, which gives Detroit a lot to look forward to entering the 2025-26 NBA season. This ranking doesn't do the Pistons much justice after a terrific season, especially since their success is built on their depth.

Detroit has one of the deepest rosters in the league when it comes to guys who can play on any given night, and that depth will only expand if they bring back Malik Beasley. While questions about Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey still exist, there is a lot to like about the Pistons' chances to be a top-four team in the East.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen

Darius Garland will miss the start of the season as he recovers from toe surgery. Max Strus suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot and recently underwent surgery in August, meaning he won't be back on the floor until December at the earliest.

That means the Cleveland Cavaliers will enter the 2025-26 NBA season down two key starters, putting them in the same bind they were in during the playoffs. Very rarely have the Cavs been at full strength, which is why they haven't lived up to expectations of being the best team in the East.

Now, they will begin a new season without two key contributors, which puts even more pressure on Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

When they are fully healthy, the Cavs have one of the best starting lineups in the entire NBA. But Cleveland isn't healthy, and that will directly contribute to any early-season offensive struggles they may show.

12. San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Victor Wembanyama

Is this the year that the San Antonio Spurs finally snap their six-year playoff drought, the longest in franchise history? For the first time since the 1996-97 season, the Spurs have a new head coach, as Mitch Johnson took over for Gregg Popovich this offseason.

Johnson, who was the Spurs' interim coach last season, has the same group he did at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, plus the additions of Kelly Olynyk, Luke Kornet, and Dylan Harper. As far as the Spurs' starters go, this is a group with plenty of dynamic ball handlers and the league's most lethal big man.

Victor Wembanyama is ready to ascend from first-time All-Star to a legitimate MVP candidate entering the new NBA season, and he finally has the backcourt alongside him to make this happen. De'Aaron Fox and Wembanyama have a chance to become one of the best offensive duos in the NBA.

11. Dallas Mavericks

D'Angelo Russell Klay Thompson Cooper Flagg Anthony Davis Daniel Gafford

About 270 miles north of San Antonio, you will find the Luka-less Dallas Mavericks and Cooper Flagg, the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg will be in the Mavs' starting lineup, one that will tower over their opponents with a frontcourt rotation of Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and PJ Washington.

Dallas has 3-point shooters, elite paint finishers, and Kyrie Irving is ahead of schedule in his rehab from an ACL tear last season. Once Irving gets back, the Mavs will undoubtedly be in a position to contend at the very top of the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Maybe Nico Harrison's vision wasn't all that crazy after all? We shall see…

10. Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Deandre Ayton

A full season of LeBron James playing with Luka Doncic should present plenty of opportunities for the Los Angeles Lakers to solidify themselves as a top-four team in the West. Not to mention, Austin Reaves is entering a contract year and played well in the handful of games alongside Doncic.

Perhaps the most intriguing factor in the Lakers' starting lineup is Deandre Ayton, who finally gives Los Angeles a big man they have desperately needed. Not only can Ayton finish at a high percentage in the paint, but he could wind up finishing top-10 in the league in rebounding if he can remain healthy.

Ayton, the first pick in 2018, has averaged a double-double each of his first seven seasons in the NBA, and he should see his efficiency skyrocket, being on the receiving end of passes from Doncic and James. The Lakers are still an elite team at the top of the West.

9. Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Dyson Daniels Zaccharie Risacher Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okongwu/Kristaps Porzingis

Buy stock in the Atlanta Hawks now, because this is a young, hungry team that has a chip on their shoulder entering the 2025-26 NBA season. Trae Young is out to prove all of his doubters wrong, and first-year executive Onsi Saleh has finally given the All-Star guard depth to work with in search of a deep postseason push.

What makes the Hawks a sneaky pick in the East this season is their youthful potential and skill at every position.

Jalen Johnson will be ready to have yet another All-Star-like season as he returns from injury, Onyeka Okongwu is finally get his chance to shine as the team's two-way big man, and Dyson Daniels will be ready to redeem himself after a runner-up finish in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

This starting five has the perfect combination of athleticism and length, plus the Hawks have plenty of veteran depth on their bench.

8. Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Al Horford*

*Will sign after Jonathan Kuminga.

Before even talking about the Golden State Warriors, we have to mention that their roster is incomplete until Jonathan Kuminga signs. Once that happens, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry will all sign their respective deals, so it's safe to say Horford is the team's starting center.

In the 30 games Golden State played last season with Butler on the court, they went 23-7. Over the course of an 82-game season, that small sample size equates to a 60-plus-win year for the Warriors. Expectations shouldn't be this high for Stephen Curry and Co., but there is no reason why the Dubs can't be as successful as they were during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

This starting lineup has four future Hall of Famers who all understand what it takes to win a championship. That is rare for any team to have, which is why we can't write off the Warriors just yet. How Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Kuminga step up will be key to determining just how much Golden State can achieve.

7. Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden Bradley Beal Kawhi Leonard John Collins Ivica Zubac

Whereas the Hawks won the offseason in the Eastern Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers should be considered massive winners in the West. While losing Norman Powell is tough, the Clippers addressed key needs, especially at the power forward position with John Collins.

Los Angeles has long needed a solid rebounder and secondary scorer in their frontcourt next to Ivica Zubac, and it finally has that with Collins. Not to mention, Bradley Beal slides into Powell's rotation spot and is a former All-Star who now gets to play freely and be himself next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Unlike during his time in Phoenix, where he was forced to stand in the corner and never make plays for himself with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant dominating games, Beal will have plenty of on-ball opportunities with the Clippers. This is the perfect system for him to thrive at this point in his career.

The Clippers have a ton of experience up and down their roster, which is why this is their best chance to compete for a title in recent memory.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert

Many continue to doubt the Minnesota Timberwolves, yet Anthony Edwards has taken his team to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons. Can the Wolves make it three straight, this time actually getting over the hump and reaching the NBA Finals?

Minnesota has consistently been one of the best defensive teams in the league, and they expanded on that success during the 2024-25 season with Edwards and Jaden McDaniels continuing to grow. These two hold the keys to the Timberwolves' future, as the offense flows through Edwards and the defensive intensity starts on the wing with McDaniels.

It will be interesting to see if the Wolves make any substantial changes to their lineup as the year progresses, especially with Mike Conley turning 38 in October and the team ready to see what second-year guard Rob Dillingham can do.

5. Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson Dorian Finney-Smith Kevin Durant Jabari Smith Jr. Alperen Sengun

Fred VanVleet's injury will have a drastic impact on how the Houston Rockets begin the 2025-26 season. As good a player as VanVleet is on both ends of the floor, holding things together, his ACL injury stings more because the Rockets' one area of weakness is their backcourt.

Other than Amen Thompson, who will likely see opportunities as the team's lead guard without VanVleet, the Rockets can't really turn to anyone and feel comfortable. Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard are their only other options behind Thompson now in the wake of VanVleet's injury.

Still, the Rockets have an impressive roster headlined by Kevin Durant. Between Durant and Alperen Sengun, Houston has enough playmaking and offensive firepower to once again be a force in the West. However, the loss of VanVleet will show up the most in big games, specifically once the playoffs begin.

4. Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs Desmond Bane Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr.

If it weren't for unfortunate and unlucky injuries last season, the Orlando Magic could've been the success story of the 2024-25 NBA season. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have taken that next step together, and now they have a third player looking to prove his All-Star potential in Desmond Bane.

Alongside these three rising stars are Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., two fantastic two-way talents who can spread the court and take offensive pressure off their team.

All the Magic needed this offseason was an elite 3-point shooter. They now have that with Bane, and Orlando is ready for the challenge ahead. If there is one team that could follow in the Indiana Pacers' footsteps in the East and emerge as serious title threats, it's this young, hungry Magic team.

3. Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray Christian Braun Cam Johnson Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic

As good as Michael Porter Jr. was at times for the Denver Nuggets, Cam Johnson is a better overall fit alongside Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic because of his ability to hunt shots on offense. When either Nuggets star is out of the game, Johnson can be a focal point offensively, something Porter struggled with since he oftentimes played off the ball.

The Nuggets are also expecting another big jump from Christian Braun as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Overall, Denver has one of the best starting lineups in the league and is one of the favorites to dethrone the Thunder because of Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP makes everyone around him better, and he finally has shooting depth on his roster to run the table.

If Murray remains healthy, the Nuggets can be the best team in the NBA.

2. New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson

Will Mike Brown change the New York Knicks' starting lineup? The new head coach hinted at possible changes during the team's Media Day, but the Knicks' starting five from last season is fine as is.

New York has the perfect blend of playmaking, scoring, and defensive versatility, which is why they are heavily favored in the East this season. Then again, there are some early concerns about Josh Hart and a finger injury he has been dealing with this offseason, and size was a concern for the Knicks last year.

That is why Brown could opt to start Mitchell Robinson and move Karl-ANthony Towns to the power-forward spot.

Offense is not a problem for the Knicks — defense is. Brown has always been a strong defensive-minded coach, and he was responsible for the Golden State Warriors' defensive adjustments during their championship years as an assistant under Steve Kerr.

The Knicks' new coach has a proven track record of success, and his main goal will be getting this starting lineup to buy into what he's selling on defense. That is what will make New York successful.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jalen Williams Luguentz Dort Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein

There really shouldn't be an argument against the Thunder having the best starting lineup in the NBA. After all, they just won a championship, and they are all still young, emerging talents who will only get better with time.

There was no stopping the Thunder last season with their +14.8 net rating. This team can score in bunches behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and they may be even better defensively.

What Oklahoma City has is very rare, given how young they are. Well, this youthful group is no longer inexperienced, as they will forever be immortalized as NBA champions.

The quest for another title starts once the 2025-26 season tips off, and the Thunder can sit pretty knowing there isn't another team out there that can match up with them perfectly at all five positions.