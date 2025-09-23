Ben Simmons is only 29 years of age, and for anyone who followed him since his days at Montverde Academy, one would think that he'd still be making All-NBA and All-Defensive teams as one of the biggest stars in the league. Simmons has been billed as the “next LeBron James” before he was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft, but here he is, without a job in the NBA even though training camp is about to begin in a few days.

Simmons is a cautionary tale of unfulfilled potential, although some of it isn't his fault; he did experience injury woes that sapped him of the athleticism that made him a special player, rendering him a shell of his former self. But even though he doesn't belong on an NBA team at the moment, he seems to be enjoying his life off the court, if his recent Instagram post is any indication.

Simmons is making the most of his offseason, and it is certainly a relaxing pastime for most men to sail the seas, grab a fishing rod, and snag as many fish as possible.

The past few seasons have been trying for Simmons, and he's even admitted to experiencing some mental health turmoil amid his battle with injury woes as well as his ongoing bout with accepting that he's no longer the star player he once was.

So to see him enjoying himself by engaging in his off the court hobby is a sight for sore eyes. And who knows, maybe once his mind is in a better place, he could still end up being a productive player off an NBA team's bench — provided, of course, that he's open to that idea.

Ben Simmons is still looking for an NBA home

At the moment, it's understandable why NBA teams are a bit wary of getting on the Simmons train. He's very injury-prone, so he just might end up hogging a roster spot without the possibility of it paying off in a big way.

But Simmons' positional versatility as well as whatever upside he has left may prove to be enticing for teams that lack depth, particularly in the frontcourt.

Maybe the Boston Celtics, a team that has nonexistent frontcourt depth, could use him, provided that they find enough wiggle room under the second apron. The Golden State Warriors could also use him, especially when they're stuck dealing with the Jonathan Kuminga situation and their roster size is stuck at nine.