Tennis superstar Coco Gauff made a head-turning off-court move by joining Unrivaled Basketball, a new women’s three-on-three basketball league, as an investor. The announcement, made via Unrivaled’s Instagram on Monday, profiles Gauff as the latest high-profile backer of the league, which is set to debut next week.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Unrivaled as an investor,” Gauff stated in a press release. “Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting. I look forward to being part of this movement and continuing to help elevate women’s sports to new heights.”

The announcement follows Unrivaled’s successful completion of a $28 million Series A investment round in December, adding to the $7 million raised in May 2024 during the league’s seed round, according to to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. With $35 million in total funding, the league has garnered financial support from a diverse group of influential figures, including Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley. Entertainment industry figures Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and former ESPN president John Skipper are also among the investors.

Unrivaled begins play Jan. 17

Unrivaled was co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx to provide a domestic alternative for professional women’s basketball players during the WNBA offseason. The league’s eight-week season will feature six teams, each composed of six players, competing in a 3-on-3 format. The league secured a broadcast partnership with TNT for Unrivaled's inaugural season.

Its roster boasts some of the biggest names in women’s basketball. Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot of the iberty, Stefanie Dolson of the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese all committed to play in Unrivaled’s first season. The league seeks to address challenges posed by the WNBA’s prioritization rules, which have limited players’ ability to compete overseas during the offseason.

Unrivaled’s format and funding aim to offer players competitive salaries, equity stakes and an opportunity to grow the sport domestically. Unrivaled makes its debut in Miami on Jan. 17.