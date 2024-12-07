Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had nothing but great things to say about the Unrivaled league tipping off in January and the opportunities it's providing for WNBA players. In an interview WAE, Reese spoke about the league and the benefits of it to her.

“For one I’m staying in the states, I don’t have to go overseas. I’m making 6 figures, I’m living in Miami during my off-season. I’m playing 34 of some of the best WNBA players, being able to get better. Some of the best coaches, we got T-Spoon, we got Phil, we’ve got a lot of great coaches there. I’m excited to like really dial in and get better. Obviously the games are going to be cool and fun, but I just want to learn from the vets and stuff.”

For Reese, her participation in Unrivaled continues an amazing run of high level basketball. She led LSU to a 31-6 record and a run to the NCAA March Madness Regional Final before ultimately being beaten by Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Weeks later, she was selected seventh overall in the WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky and went on to have a historic rookie season where she set the single season record for the longest single season streak of double-doubles in WNBA history with ten straight, passing Candace Parker.

Now, Reese's involvement in Unrivaled presents a lucrative opportunity for her expanding business and brand portfolio. Players in the off-season league are expected to earn an average salary of approximately $250,000, along with equity stakes as part-owners in the league, making it a compelling venture both financially and professionally. The players in the league were split into six teams and the Sky star will be playing on the Rose BC.

Angel Reese will play for a stacked team in the first season of the league, joining Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Cooper, Lexie Hull, and Azura Stevens. However, the competition will be fierce, as the other teams in Unrivaled also feature top-level WNBA talent. The Lunar Owls boast Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins-Smith, while the Myst have Breanna Stewart. The Phantom are led by Jackie Young and Brittney Griner, the Vinyl feature Aliyah Boston, and the Laces have Alyssa Thomas.

Unrivaled tips off on January 14th.