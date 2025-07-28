American tennis sensation and World No. 2 Coco Gauff had a thoroughly disappointing Wimbledon campaign. After winning the French Open just last month, she fell to the unseeded Dayana Yastremska in the first round of Wimbledon after an uncharacteristic performance, which saw a total of 29 unforced errors.

She now returns to the court at the 2025 Canadian Open later this month in Montreal, intent on putting the recent disappointment behind her.

“I am very happy to be back here in Montreal. I hope to have a good start to the hard-court tour, since this will be my first tournament on this surface since last March,” Gauff said at the singles draw ceremony, per Tennis Head.

“I have been thinking about returning to this tournament for a long time, so my wish is that things go well. I hope I can make it happen,” she said, before jokingly claiming that she was obliged to be at the tournament as it was a WTA 1000 event.

However, Gauff seemed well aware of the level of competition at the tournament, claiming that the venue switch made it all the more exciting.

“I also really like the change that takes place every summer between Toronto and Montreal. That makes you face the tournaments with a lot of freshness, as if everything were new,” she said.

Gauff is the No. 1 seed at the tournament and has directly qualified for the second round. That means she will face either Viktoriya Tomova or Danielle Collins in her first match. Still only 21, Gauff had admitted to feeling mentally overwhelmed due to the short gap between her French Open triumph and Wimbledon exit.

With third-seeded Jessica Pegula also crashing out in the first round, it was the first time in Open era history that two of the three top-seeded players were eliminated at this stage. Gauff had claimed that she didn’t have enough time to “get back into it,” per ESPN, and has now had almost a month to rest after the July 1 upset.