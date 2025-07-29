Canadian tennis great Genie Bouchard originally planned to hang up her tennis racket at the end of July after the National Bank Open in her hometown of Montreal, but fans haven't seen her last match yet. Bouchard moved on to the second round after beating Emiliana Arango 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, reaching the 300-win mark and making it her first WTA Tour victory since September 2023.

Bouchard drew a massive crowd for what was potentially her last career match. The 31-year-old and Arango were neck-and-neck heading into the third and final set before Bouchard broke the World No. 82 twice and took a 5-1 lead.

The Colombian standout came back slightly to make it 5-2, but Bouchard swept the following game and never looked back. Among her family and loyal fans, Genie Bouchard admitted that the triumph had her reconsidering the career-ending decision.

“I told my family that if I won, I would come out of retirement,” Bouchard said post-match. “I felt like the old Genie out there.”