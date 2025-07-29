There's no stopping Venus Williams. The 45-year-old tennis legend is continuing her comeback stemming from her run at the DC Open.

Now she is setting her sights on Flushing Meadows for the US Open. Williams will be competing in mixed doubles as a wild-card pick, per ESPN.

She will be partnering with Reilly Opelka of the Czech Republic. The mixed doubles event is scheduled for Aug. 19-20. Out of the 14 teams allotted to compete, six of them were wild cards.

The teams will be competing for a $1 million prize. Williams got as far as the second round in doubles in the DC Open. She and her partner, Hailey Baptiste, lost to Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.

Williams also reached the second round in singles, losing to Magdalena Frech 2-6, 2-6.

This will mark the first time Williams will compete in mixed doubles at the US Open. She is embarking on her first WTA tour since taking a year off.

Venus Williams and her record at the US Open

Throughout her career, Williams has excelled at the US Open. In 1997, she made her debut as an unseeded player.

In the process, Williams became the only unseeded player to reach the final before losing to Martina Hingis.

Three years later, she won her first US Open singles title after defeating Lindsey Davenport. Williams repeated the following year by defeating Davenport in her last US Open singles title.

In 2002, she lost to her sister Serena in the semifinals, who subsequently went onto win the singles title.

Williams made her doubles debut at Flushing Meadows in 1999. That year, she and Serena defeated the pair of Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud.

Ten years later, the Williams sisters won their second US Open doubles title by defeating Cara Black and Liezel Huber.

In 2017, Venus made it to the semifinals in the singles tournament before losing to Sloane Stephens.