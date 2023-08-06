The Arizona Coyotes and free-agent defenseman Matt Dumba agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.9 million, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Matt Dumba played all of his first 10 seasons in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild, eventually becoming their captain. While Dumba has said he wanted to stay with the Wild, there was just not enough cap space available to bring him back, so as a result he gets a solid payday with a building Coyotes team for the 2023-2024 season.

The Wild have Brock Faber, who is young and had an impressive rookie season, ready to step into Dumba's role as a top-four defenseman. Dumba will get a ton of playing time while in Arizona. So from a financial perspective as well as from a lineup perspective given that the Wild hope Brock Faber is a piece for the future.

Matt Dumba is still 29, so he has a lot of time left in his career, and a strong season with the Coyotes could set him up well to secure a long-term contract next offseason.

With Dumba coming in on a one-year deal, he will be a good resource for a young Coyotes team to learn from, and if Arizona does fall out of the playoff race, Dumba could fetch a solid return as a rental at the trade deadline.

Arizona finished seventh in the central division last season, only ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks, who were in the bottom three in terms of points in the NHL last season.