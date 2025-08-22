The Minnesota Wild are still dealing with an offseason saga involving forward Marco Rossi, who remains without a contract amid his restricted free agent status heading into the 2025-26 NHL season.

Rumors of trade interest from other clubs, namely the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken, continue to swirl, but according to Minnesota beat writer Michael Russo of The Athletic, a potential new contract agreement between the Wild and the 23-year-old skater's camp has been trending in the right direction.

“Hearing there has been significant progress toward a potential Marco Rossi signing by the #mnwild in the coming days. As we've been reporting, a bridge deal makes the most sense,” Russo shared via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

This is indeed a good sign for a possible longer partnership between the two sides following previous reports that Rossi and the Wild had not contacted each other since early June. However, the negotiation doesn't seem to be focused on a long-term contract that Rossi has been seeking.

Asked by an X user an example of a “bridge deal” for Rossi, Russo guessed that it could be within the range of “2 or 3 years times $5ish.”

Assuming that Rossi lands a short-term deal, he can use that time to boost his stock once he hits the free agent market again. The Austrian is only turning 24 years old this coming September, and a two or three-year contract with the Wild would still expire during what can be assumed as his prime years in the NHL. At the same time, the Wild can still use him as a future trade bait, given his age and the length of such a contract.

Rossi has spent his first four seasons in the NHL with the Wild, beginning in the 2021-22 campaign, though he only played two games during that initial stint in the league. He has become a regular on the team since the 2023-24 campaign, and since then, he's accumulated 45 goals to go along with 55 assists with 100 points through 164 games. Rossi also finished sixth in the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy race (Rookie of the Year) that was won by Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.