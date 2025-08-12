The Minnesota Wild have made one of the more intriguing moves of the NHL offseason, extending a professional tryout (PTO) offer to veteran defenseman Jack Johnson. The announcement, made Monday, comes as teams across the league begin to fill training camp rosters with experienced players hoping to earn one more shot at a roster spot.

Johnson, 38, brings a wealth of experience with him to the Wild. The Indianapolis native has played 19 NHL seasons, appearing in 1,229 regular-season games while suiting up for seven different franchises. Last season, he skated in 41 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team he had previously spent six years with earlier in his career.

At 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, Johnson has built a career on his physical presence. He’s recorded 1,931 hits and 1,831 blocked shots while logging over 639 penalty minutes. His offensive numbers are more modest but still respectable for a stay-at-home blueliner, with 77 goals and 342 points over nearly two decades.

Johnson entered the league as a highly touted prospect, drafted third overall in the 2005 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He never suited up for Carolina, as his rights were dealt to the Los Angeles Kings in 2006. He went on to spend five seasons in L.A. before being traded to Columbus in 2012. His NHL journey since has included stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Chicago Blackhawks, with multiple returns to Columbus and Colorado along the way.

Perhaps the highlight of Johnson’s career came in 2022, when he helped the Avalanche capture the Stanley Cup. He played in 13 playoff games that spring, delivering 39 hits and steady defensive work that complemented Colorado’s high-octane offense.

Before turning pro, Johnson starred at the University of Michigan, where he quickly made a name for himself as one of the most offensively gifted defensemen in college hockey. He tallied 26 goals and 71 points in just two seasons, setting a Wolverines record for goals by a sophomore defenseman (16 in 2006–07) and earning the CCHA Offensive Defenseman of the Year award.

Internationally, Johnson has been a consistent presence for Team USA, representing his country in several tournaments. His most notable appearance came at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he helped the U.S. capture the silver medal, contributing three assists in six games.

For Minnesota, the PTO is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move. The Wild entered this offseason with more financial flexibility after the buyouts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise finally came off the books. However, they’ve been relatively conservative in their spending. Their most notable transaction was acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the Detroit Red Wings, a deal largely driven by salary cap considerations. They also signed center Nico Sturm to a modest two-year, $2 million contract, with the remainder of their signings coming in under the $1 million mark.

If Johnson impresses in camp, he could carve out a depth role for his 20th NHL season. His experience, physical style, and Stanley Cup pedigree would make him a useful veteran presence on a Minnesota blue line that features a mix of established talent and younger players still finding their footing.

Whether or not Johnson makes the final roster, his addition to camp underscores Minnesota’s willingness to explore all avenues to bolster their depth ahead of the 2025–26 season. For Johnson, it’s another chance to prove he still has enough left in the tank to contribute at the game’s highest level.