The New Jersey Devils have a new head coach heading into the 2024-25 season. Sheldon Keefe left the Toronto Maple Leafs after failing to take them on a deep playoff run. However, he oversaw the ascension of stars such as Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

The Devils are hoping Keefe can have a similar effect in New Jersey. They have a lot of star power on the roster already. Jack Hughes has proven to be a dynamic playmaker when he is on the ice. Nico Hischier is one of the better top-six centers in the league. And they have an excellent supporting cast of Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, and Timo Meier.

The talent on this team already is rather undeniable. However, what makes New Jersey even scarier is the fact that they have some of the best prospects in the game playing at the NHL level. In fact, there are two Devils breakout candidates who could certainly become stars at their position in 2024-25.

Luke Hughes is a star in the making

The Devils have waited for Luke Hughes to make the NHL for a while. Hughes went to New Jersey in the 2021 NHL Draft as the fourth overall pick out of the University of Michigan. In 2023-24, he played in his first full NHL season, and he did very well.

Hughes scored nine goals and 47 points in his rookie season. He got lost in the shuffle a bit thanks to the emergence of Minnesota Wild rookie Brock Faber in 2023-24. Still, Hughes finished third in Calder Trophy voting while being named to the league's All-Rookie Team.

Hughes finished second among New Jersey defenders in Goals For Percentage (54.02), according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he had the highest Expected Goals For Percentage (55.88) among his defensive teammates. The Michigan product also had the second-lowest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (3.11) this past season.

Hughes is one of the best defensive prospects in the NHL. His rookie season was absolutely incredible, but he has more to offer. We could see him continue to develop in 2024-25. If things trend positively, the Devils will certainly be playoff contenders next spring.

Simon Nemec has loads of potential

The 2022 NHL Draft is notable for the fall of Shane Wright. Wright entered the draft as the consensus first overall selection. However, the first three teams passed on the Kingston Frontenacs star before he went to the Seattle Kraken fourth overall. The Devils are one of the teams that passed on him.

To be fair to New Jersey, it made sense at the time. Their top-six centers are situated with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. And the potential of defenseman Simon Nemec could be a game-changer for them. Especially if Hughes worked out as they hoped.

Nemec played his first NHL season as well in 2023-24. The Slovakian defender didn't have the same offensive impact Hughes did. Nemec scored just three goals and 19 points in 60 games. However, he still turned in a fine rookie campaign.

Nemec finished third behind Hughes in Goals Allowed Per 60, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he finished ahead of Hughes for Expected Goals Allowed Per 60 and On-Ice Save Percentage this past season. The offense may not have been there, but he held his own defensively.

There is time for the offense to come around. If he can improve defensively while finding his scoring touch, he will be a nightmare for teams to go against next season. And the Devils could have one of the best blueline groups in the league as a result.