The New Jersey Devils have a storied history that features three Stanley Cups and 11 players enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The top 10 players in Devils' history feature many of those Hall-of-Famers and Cup Champions while also recognizing a great run in the early 2010s. Where do all-time greats like Martin Brodeur, Scott Stevens, and Ken Daneyko fall on the list?

Greatest Devils player ever: Martin Brodeur

One of the most obvious top choices you can have across the NHL. Broduer is the all-time leader in games played, wins, and shutouts and was the key to all three Stanley Cups. He always turned it up a level in the playoffs, posting a .919 save percentage in 205 postseason games.

The Devils filled Broduer's absence with a great run from Cory Schneider but have struggled to find a goalie since. They are hoping Jacob Markstrom can recreate some Devils goalie magic. Brodeur is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, a four-time Vezina Trophy winner, a seven-time All-Star, and a Calder Trophy winner. The Devils have retired his number 30.

#2: Scott Stevens

The Stanley Cup runs for the Devils are highlighted by their strong defensive play. No player embodies that more than Captain Scott Stevens. The hard-hitting defender won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff most valuable player for the 2000 playoffs, the Devils second championship.

The memory most fans will have of Stevens is his nasty hit on Paul Kariya in the 2003 Cup Final. While the hit would certainly draw a penalty today, Kariya's return lives on as an iconic Cup Final moment. Stevens is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, a five-time All-Star, and his number four is retired by the Devils.

#3: Scott Niedermayer

Alongside Stevens was Scott Niedermayer. The two created one of the most feared defensive duos of all time and powered the defensive engine that won all three Cups. Niedermayer ended his career with the Anaheim Ducks, winning a Stanley Cup in 2007 alongside his brother, Rob.

Niedermayer won one Norris Trophy for best defenseman while on the Devils, is a two-time All-Star, a member of the Hall of Fame, and has his number 27 retired by the Devils.

#4: Patrik Elias

The first forward on the list is the only player in Devils' history to record over 1000 points in the red and black. Elias was not on the team for the first Stanley Cup, but won the final two and was a key part of the team that went to the Cup Final in 2012.

The Devils represent the beginning of the defense-first era in the NHL, which is why their first forward clocks in at four. Elias is less than a point-per-game player but has the most goals, assists, and points in franchise history. He is a one-time All-Star and has his number 26 retired by the Devils.

#5: Ken Daneyko

After a quick stop on the front line, we're back with a defenseman at number five. Ken Daneyko has played the most games in franchise history, logging 1,283 games in 20 seasons, all in New Jersey. His remarkable career with the Devils earned him the “Mr. Devil” nickname.

He is a three-time champion, going out on top by retiring after the 2003 season. Daneyko has remained part of the franchise after his career as the color commentator on the television broadcasts. The Devils have retired his number 3.

#6: John MacLean

The second forward on the Devils top 10 list comes in at number six with John MacLean. He ranks second in franchise history in goals and points and was a part of one championship team. He spent the first 14 seasons of his career in New Jersey, raking up 347 goals and 354 assists during that time.

MacLean was part of the Devils coaching staff from 2002 to 2009, earning his second ring as a member of the 2003 staff. Now, he is a coach on the New York Islanders staff, and his son Kyle MacLean just re-signed with the Islanders this offseason.

#7: Bobby Holik

Forward Bobby Holik was a key contributor to the 1995 and 2000 championships. While he did post five 50-point seasons in his 11 years as a Devil, he made his biggest impact on the defensive end. General Manager Lou Lamoriello acquired him from the Hartford Whalers in 1992 and he became an all-time Devil.

As he is a great name in Devils' history, Bobby Holik is a bad name in Rangers' history. He signed a contract that paid him $9 million per season in 2002. That deal was bought out when the salary cap made its debut in 2005. The acquisition did not bring the same glory to the Rangers that Holik did to the Devils.

#8: Zach Parise

The first member of the list who did not win a Stanley Cup is forward Zach Parise. He was the premier forward on the group that went to the 2012 Cup Final but lost to the Los Angeles Kings. A member of the famed 2003 draft class, Parise spent his first seven seasons in New Jersey, scoring 194 goals and adding 410 assists.

Parise had the opportunity to move far up this list. In 2012, he signed a massive contract with the Minnesota Wild, ending his Devils career prematurely. Parise scored a massive goal in Game Five of the 2012 Final, opening the scoring in an elimination game that kept the Devils alive.

#9: Claude Lemieux

Claude Lemieux is largely remembered as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. Their own early 2000s success and the famous rivalry with the Detroit Red Wings overshadow Lemieux's contributions to the Devils. Lemieux was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 1995, recording 13 goals in 20 playoff games. He was then traded to the Avalanche due to a contract dispute.

After winning the 1996 Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, Lamoriello traded for him again and it worked out perfectly. Lemieux was a key part of the 2000 championship, the fourth and final of his career.

#10: Kirk Muller

The final spot on the top-10 list goes to winger Kirk Muller. While he left just before the first championship run, he was a great player on early Devils teams that laid the groundwork for the future. He did win a Stanley Cup of his own with the 1993 Montreal Canadiens.

While with New Jersey, Muller scored 520 points in 556 games. He held the franchise records for points and goals when he left and still sits in the top ten for both. While there have certainly been better players in Devils' history, the story of the beginning days of the franchise cannot be told without Kirk Muller.