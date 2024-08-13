The SEC will see Texas football compete in the conference for the first time this season. However, the Longhorns' backfield is already compromised.

Backup running back Christian Clark may miss significant time, via Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson.

“I can confirm that true freshman RB Christian Clark has sustained what is believed to be a serious lower leg injury,” Richardson reported. “It is not believed to be an ACL injury. Staff is considering moving redshirt freshman receiver Ryan Niblett to running back.”

Texas' depth at the position will now be tested, via SB Nation's Wescott Eberts.

“If Clark misses any significant portion of time, Texas will be down to three scholarship running backs at a position that lost the RB1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Jonathon Brooks, last year’s Horns RB4 and Wildcat quarterback Savion Red to the transfer portal, and top walk-on Ky Woods, who joined Red and former Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate at Nevada on scholarship following Choate’s ascension to the head-coaching role in Reno,” Eberts wrote.

Will the Longhorns still have a running game this season?

Texas football may have to rely on Quinn Ewers

With the lead back and No. 1 2023 national running back recruit CJ Baxter already out for the season, the Longhorns are in a tough spot. While Clark may come back this season, it's far from ideal to have a converted freshman receiver in the backfield for any extended period.

This is especially daunting when considering that it's the school's first year in the SEC, which is the best conference in the country. Redshirt junior quarterback Quinn Ewers, who's expected to be a 2025 first-round draft pick in the NFL, will now have even more pressure on his shoulders.

Luckily, though, the program has a seasoned and dependable head coach in Steve Sarkisian. “Sark” has a career 71-49 record, and led the Longhorns to a CFP appearance and Big 12 title last season.