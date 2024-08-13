With the 2024 Paris Olympics now completed, Team USA has once again secured its place at the top of the Olympic basketball world with a fifth straight gold medal. As the favorite to clinch gold again at the LA 2028 Games, both the men’s and women’s teams will need fresh talent. Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero should be a key candidate for the men’s roster.

Paolo Banchero chose to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup rather than representing Italy. The 21-year-old Orlando star made his debut with the U.S. Men’s National Team last summer, and the Americans ended up finishing fourth. This could pave the way for assembling one of America’s most formidable rosters for the Paris Games.

In a thrilling finale, the Americans edged out host nation France, solidifying their place among basketball legends with their latest gold medal.

Team USA 2024: One of the best teams assembled

This year’s roster, one of the most accomplished ever assembled by the United States, may represent the swan song for three of the game’s greatest players: 39-year-old LeBron James, 36-year-old Stephen Curry, and 35-year-old Kevin Durant.

James, Curry, and Durant are all icons of the sport. They can now step away with the knowledge that, between training camps, showcases, and the six games played in Paris, these recent five weeks are probably the last time they will play together in the same uniform.

Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis stand out as two of the most dominant big men in the game. Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White know how to win and are NBA Champions. Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo know how to step up at the perfect moments. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton are emerging as the future stars of the league.

This team is impressive, but it is also aging in basketball terms. While age did not affect their performance this year, it will likely prevent several players from returning for the next Olympics. In 2028, only Edwards and Haliburton will be under 30, with Booker, Adebayo, Davis, Embiid and Tatum in their early thirties. Curry, James, Durant, and Holiday will be nearing or past forty.

Paolo Banchero for LA 2028

The big question is who will don the red, white, and blue on home turf. Paolo Banchero should be a leading candidate.

Banchero made significant contributions for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 58% from the field in 17.4 minutes per game. In January, he was named to the 41-player pool for the Men’s National Team.

Entering his third professional season, with accolades such as NBA Rookie of the Year and All-Star already to his name, his playmaking and scoring abilities are advancing as he progresses toward becoming a superstar.

If the Magic forward continues on his path to superstardom, he would be a strong candidate for the roster in Los Angeles at 25. In his second season, Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

In his debut playoff run, Paolo Banchero boosted his averages to 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Though he had issues with turnovers, he can address this with increased experience and enhanced playmaking support.

The NBA becoming more international

With Team USA taking great pride in being the leading basketball nation in the world, they must develop young players to succeed the likes of James, Curry, and Durant. Anthony Edwards should establish himself as a mainstay on Team USA, with Banchero expected to join him.

The NBA is becoming increasingly global, with many of the top young stars hailing from abroad, the last American MVP was James Harden for the 2017-2018 season.

For instance Nikola Jokic, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama are all prominent international talents. While this is a positive development for the sport, Team USA will need to contend with a growing pool of international talent on the world stage.

With the global game expanding, the task of assembling the United States’ Olympic roster has become increasingly important. To achieve a sixth straight gold medal on home turf, the team will need to address key positions. Banchero should be ready to take on this responsibility and make an impact.