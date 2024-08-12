The Washington Capitals struggled to score goals in 2023-24, but it didn't matter. The Capitals still made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024, an achievement of historic proportions, though that history is dubious in nature. Washington had the lowest goal differential of any playoff team since 1991.

The Capitals did eventually receive a good performance from Alex Ovechkin after a slow start. Furthermore, players such as Dylan Strome and John Carlson chipped in with an impressive offensive effort. However, it wasn't enough. Washington was swept by the New York Rangers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This summer saw the Capitals make aggressive moves in NHL Free Agency. They signed Matt Roy and traded for Jacob Chychrun on the opening day of free agency. Additionally, Washington traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, and Logan Thompson in separate deals.

The Capitals certainly feel they can improve on their performance from a year ago. However, they will need some players to step up and contribute in 2024-25. Here are two Capitals breakout candidates who could make strides in the season ahead.

Aliaksei Protas had an impressive season

The Capitals offense was woeful around the NHL All-Star break. They were woeful to the point that rookie Aliaksei Protas was a darkhorse All-Star candidate as the team's potentially one and only representative. It didn't happen, but Protas still made an impression in his third season.

Protas scored a career-high six goals and 29 points in 78 games this season. The Belarusian forward also saw a notable increase in his average ice time. Protas played nearly 14 minutes a game this past season, a jump from the 11 and a half minutes he received in 2022-23.

Analytically, the Capitals center was incredible. His 7.1 Offensive Goals Above Replacement ranked third among Washington forwards in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, his overall 10.7 Goals Above Replacement ranked third. Anthony Mantha led Washington forwards in both categories despite being traded midseason.

Removing Mantha from the equation sees Protas enter into a tie for the lead in another key category. The Belarusian forward had a 1.8 WAR in 2023-24. He shared the lead in this category with star Capitals center Dylan Strome.

Protas certainly made an impression in his third season in the NHL. This year, he could very well improve on his numbers. Pierre-Luc Dubois currently slots in as the second-line center. But if he struggles as he did in Los Angeles, the door is open for Protas to climb the lineup. And he could help lead Washington's charge toward postseason hockey.

Hendrix Lapierre could become a top-six fixture

Another player who is among the Capitals' breakout candidates is Hendrix Lapierre. Lapierre received extended time in the NHL for the first time last season. The former first-round pick did rather well, scoring eight goals and 22 points in 51 games.

Lapierre also had some impressive analytical numbers in 2023-24. He finished third on the Capitals for Goals For Percentage (58.1), according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, the former first-round pick finished fourth in Goals For Per 60 Minutes (3.25).

There is some concern with Lapierre that is worth mentioning. While his Goals For Percentage suggestions a positive impact, he vastly outperformed his expected total. In fact, his Expected Goals for Percentage (49.98) was nearly 10 full percentage points lower than his actual mark.

Lapierre had a good season with strong numbers. He certainly could experience a bit of a sophomore slump heading into 2024-25. However, he should receive every opportunity to succeed in the year ahead. Especially if veterans such as Pierre-Luc Dubois end up struggling early on.