The New Jersey Devils are hoping the 2024-25 season brings a better outcome than the one before. New Jersey had a ton of promise heading into the year. However, they floundered, fired their head coach, and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now armed with Sheldon Keefe behind the bench and an impressive NHL Free Agency haul, there is hope the Devils can turn things around.

The Devils added to their defensive depth with the signings of Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon. In goal, New Jersey swung a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames for veteran Jacob Markstrom. Up front, there are a few returning faces. Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar are back in town for another run with the Devils.

With these moves made, New Jersey hopes to make the playoffs. However, these moves could also open the possibility of subtracting from the roster at some point. And with that said, let's take a look at two potential Devils trade candidates ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season.

Nathan Bastian could be available

The Devils made Nathan Bastian a second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He went on to make his debut during the 2018-19 season. However, he has yet to emerge as an effective contributor at the NHL level. The Kitchener, Ontario native has yet to even reach 20 points in a single season.

This past campaign saw Bastian struggle with injuries. The New Jersey forward scored five goals and 12 points in 54 games. That works out to an 18-point pace over 82 games, which would have been a career-high.

Analytically speaking, Bastian had his worst career season. He didn't make a positive impact defensively in addition to his minimal offense. In fact, he played below replacement level this past season with a -0.4 WAR, according to Evolving Hockey.

That said, he has a track record of making a positive defensive impact on his teams. He has a 7 defensive goals above replacement in his career to this point. Furthermore, in the two seasons prior to 2023-24, Bastian played above replacement level. In fact, he isn't too far removed from having a 1.4 WAR.

Bastian is a free agent this time next summer. The Devils could certainly move the 26-year-old Kitchener native should they fall down the standings. Additionally, they could move him sooner than that if they need to clear a contract. In any event, it wouldn't be surprising to see New Jersey examine its options with the former second-round pick.

Curtis Lazar may provide value

The Devils traded for Curtis Lazar around the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. They wanted to add some reinforcements to the bottom-six. And they figured that Lazar's experience could help them come playoff time.

The Devils didn't win the Stanley Cup that season. And while they missed the playoffs this past year, Lazar played rather well on the fourth line. He recorded an overall goals above replacement of 8.9, which is the highest mark of his career, Additionally, he finished top-10 among New Jersey forwards goals for percentage (53%) and goals against per 60 minutes (2.24), according to Evolving Hockey.

Lazar, like Bastian, is approaching unrestricted free agency. While he helps the Devils if they are a playoff contender, he may be expendable if they fall down the standings. In any event, Lazar could very well be moved for the second time in three seasons if he can maintain his career-best form in the season ahead.