The Pittsburgh Penguins are keeping Sidney Crosby contract talks close to the vest. Crosby became eligible for a new contract back on July 1, and the two sides reportedly came close to a new contract. However, the negotiation process between Pittsburgh and Crosby is starting to have effects on the roster. One player affected by this is veteran defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

The Penguins are reportedly delaying contract talks with Petterson, according to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now. Kingerski says these talks will be delayed until Crosby signs on the dotted line. Pettersson is entering the final year of his contract in 2024-25.

Pettersson is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He played 82 games for the first time since 2018-19 when he played a whopping 84 games in the regular season. The Penguins defenseman scored a career-high four goals and 30 points while averaging nearly 23 minutes a game in 2023-24.

Marcus Pettersson could continue playing major Penguins role

Marcus Pettersson has quietly emerged as the best left-shot defenseman on the Penguins roster. If Pittsburgh falls out of the playoff race, the veteran defenseman would likely be a top trade candidate. However, moving Pettersson at this time would create a huge hole on the blueline.

Behind Pettersson, the Penguins have Ryan Graves and Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk signed in NHL Free Agency after years with the Boston Bruins. He has not played up the lineup a lot but has experience skating alongside elite defensemen. Graves, meanwhile, joined last summer while struggling a bit in his first year with the Penguins.

Pittsburgh did not add any notable depth to the left side of their defense this offseason. Accordingly, removing Pettersson from his role on the top pairing would be a major blow. The Penguins could move Erik Karlsson or Kris Letang over to the left, but this would have drastic effects down the lineup.

Overall, Pettersson is extremely valuable to Pittsburgh even if his offense isn't strong. His contract coming up should certainly be a priority for the Penguins this summer. In saying that, losing Sidney Crosby next summer would be just as devastating.

Crosby has brought immense success to the Penguins during his time. He has captained the team to three Stanley Cup championships. This includes two Stanley Cups in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. The 37-year-old is still producing at an elite rate, as he scored 42 goals and 94 points in 2023-24.

The Penguins are hoping to sign both Pettersson and Crosby to contracts before the season starts. They are important in their own ways, but provide a lot of value all the same. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the Penguins sign both players before the puck drops in October.