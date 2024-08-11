Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings came within a hair's breadth of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. This summer has seen Detroit attempt to fortify their roster for another run at the postseason. The Red Wings extended Patrick Kane before NHL Free Agency while also signing veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract.

Whether these moves pay off obviously remains to be seen. However, Larkin is certainly pleased with the moves his team made. He addressed Detroit's NHL Free Agency activity while attending Detroit Lions training camp on Sunday.

“Yeah, it's huge. We built some momentum last year and with that there's expectations,” the Red Wings captain said, via WXYZ reporter Jeanna Trotman. “That's a good thing to have. We learned a lot down the stretch. A lot of the younger players took a great step. We have a tough opening month with the teams we play but we picked up a lot of good pieces that will help.”

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings looking to return to Stanley Cup Playoffs

For 25 years, the Red Wings stood as the NHL's model franchise. They began a quarter-century-long playoff streak in 1991 with a core consisting of Steve Yzerman and Sergei Fedorov. Soon the team added future Hall of Famers such as Nick Lidstrom, Igor Larionov, and Brendan Shanahan to the roster. Before long, the core consisted of Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk, and Henrik Zetterberg.

However, the playoff streak ended in 2017. And for the last eight seasons, the Red Wings have failed to make it back to the postseason. This eight-year playoff drought is tied for the longest in franchise history, as well.

In saying that, Detroit is getting closer to playing playoff hockey once again. This past season saw them record their first 90+ point season since 2015-16 when they last made the playoffs. The only reason they missed in 2024 is due to a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals.

The Red Wings believe they have the roster that can get them back to the postseason. Dylan Larkin is the team's heart and soul as captain. He is surrounded by young cornerstones Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. Veterans such as Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Alex DeBrincat have a lot to offer, as well.

The Red Wings have one of the best prospect pipelines in the NHL. They also have the talent to contend for a playoff spot as early as the 2024-25 campaign. It'll certainly be interesting to see how Detroit performs in what promises to be a crucial season for their rebuild.