The state of Arizona and the southwestern region has embraced Devin Booker ever since the Phoenix Suns selected him 13th-overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. Since then, he's moved into second place on the Suns' all-time scoring list and is likely to surpass Walter Davis this season with 485 points left to go. In honor of Arizona and the natural wonders that make it so unique, Devin Booker and Nike will present the Nike Book 1 “Sedona” to ring in the new year.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Sedona, Arizona is home to famous Red Rock State Park where the state garners much of its identity from the majestic and natural rock formations throughout the desert. It's been a favorite spot for Devin Booker to unwind and his latest sneaker release will pay homage to the beauty of the area.

The fourteenth colorway of the signature Nike Book 1 will come in a stunning clay color, complete with stitching to represent the typography of the region.

Nike Book 1 “Sedona”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The Nike Book 1 “Sedona” will arrive in a stunning burnt orange and red clay colorway, featuring a monochromatic look throughout the uppers. The shoes are accented by a light tan color to create a striped look throughout the outsole. The hallmark feature of the sneakers is the darker red stitching throughout the uppers to resemble the typography of Sedona. Finally, the tongue tag features a further nod to the theme with a stitched graphic of the horizon.

The Nike Book 1 “Sedona” is expected to release January 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $140. Expect these to drop on Nike SNKRS app and be available in select Nike retailers in full sizing.