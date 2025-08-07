Veteran lefty Jose Quintana continued his solid season on Wednesday night, delivering a quality start as the Milwaukee Brewers edged out the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, at Truist Park. Quintana allowed three earned runs on seven hits across six innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk — a season-best in punchouts and a sharp display of command.

The 35-year-old southpaw now boasts a 9-4 record, 3.57 ERA, and 1.34 WHIP through 17 starts in 2025. His latest performance pushed Milwaukee to their sixth straight win and 70th of the season — the fastest in franchise history to hit that milestone, doing so in just 114 games.

Quintana got off to a shaky start, giving up three singles in the first inning that plated a run for Atlanta. But the left-hander settled in quickly, retiring nine of the next 10 batters and keeping the Braves scoreless through the fourth. He would go on to allow solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings but limited the damage and kept the Brewers in control.

Jose Quintana on his quality start, why the Brewers been so good on the road and what he’s thinking with his former team, the Mets, coming to Milwaukee next. pic.twitter.com/SqgSoBC6tm — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 7, 2025

“It was all about settling in and trusting my stuff,” said Quintana. “After that first inning, I just focused on keeping the ball down and mixing speeds.”

Brewers continue to stay hot, currently the best team in baseball

The Brewers’ bats gave Quintana some breathing room in the fifth. Isaac Collins and Christian Yelich opened the inning with back-to-back hits before Andrew Vaughn grounded out to drive in a run. Two batters later, Blake Perkins crushed a two-run homer to right field, extending Milwaukee’s lead to 5-1 and chasing Braves starter Spencer Strider from the game.

Vaughn and Perkins were key offensive contributors, each going deep and combining for three RBIs. Vaughn extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games and is hitting .435 with five homers and 16 RBIs over that stretch. Perkins, meanwhile, added a double along with his home run to fuel Milwaukee’s offense.

Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe each tossed a scoreless inning in relief, and Trevor Megill picked up his 26th save despite giving up a solo shot to Michael Harris II in the ninth. The bullpen’s ability to lock down late-inning leads continues to be a major strength for Milwaukee, who improved to an MLB-best 33-24 on the road.

With nine wins already this season, Quintana is on pace to surpass his career-best of 13 wins — a mark he’s hit three times in his 12-year career.

The Brewers (70-44) have now won seven straight games and 12 of their last 13, further cementing their lead in the NL Central and continuing their dominant run away from home, where they’ve won 24 of their last 30. Quintana’s next outing is set for next week at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he’ll look to keep the momentum rolling as Milwaukee pushes toward October.