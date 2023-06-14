The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in second place in the National League West, trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are contenders once again despite not having their best season. As a result, LA will be looking to add upgrades ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

The question is who will the Dodgers opt to trade away? As a buyer, they aren't going to be open to shopping many big league players. However, there is one veteran player who should be considered in trades. Meanwhile, LA will turn to their farm system to complete any deals.

Without further ado, here are three Dodgers' players who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Ryan Pepiot/Michael Grove, SP

The Dodgers should trade either Ryan Pepiot or Michael Grove. They don't need to deal both starting pitchers away, but adding one of them to a trade would help them receive a quality return.

Some fans may question this idea due to the Dodgers' pitching depth concerns in 2023. However, Los Angeles tends to consider the long-term in addition to their short-term goals. The fact is that this rotation will include Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller for years to come. Meanwhile, re-signing Clayton Kershaw and/or Julio Urias could be an option in free agency as well.

That leaves the Dodgers with flexibility to trade Pepiot or Grove. Grove has endured his ups and downs in 2023, while Pepiot has been injured. Both players are top prospects with high-ceilings though. There are plenty of teams around the league that would love to acquire MLB-ready pitchers like grove and Pepiot.

Michael Busch, 2B/OF

Michael Busch, currently the Dodgers' No. 3 overall prospect (per MLB.com), has a chance to blossom into a star. There is not much room on the roster for him at the moment though.

The Dodgers have Miguel Vargas at second base in 2023. He's expected to play a role in Los Angeles' long-term future as well. Meanwhile, Max Muncy is playing third base for LA. Busch could move to the outfield, but the team already features a number of outfield options.

Trading Michael Busch would help the Dodgers net a potential superstar ahead of this year's deadline. At 25-years old, Busch is certainly ready for the big leagues. He offers decent contact ability and impressive power. He's still developing as a defender, but his offensive potential will catch the attention of possible suitors.

Dodgers fans won't love the idea of trading Busch, but it may prove to be a good move.

Chris Taylor, OF/INF

Finally, the Dodgers should place Chris Taylor on the trade block this season.

This may come as a surprise. After all, Taylor provides important versatility for a Dodgers' roster that's dealt with depth issues. Additionally, his struggles at the plate won't exactly inspire teams to reach out, as he's currently slashing just .208/272/.455 with a .727 OPS.

Packaging Taylor alongside a prospect, however, would help the Dodgers save money. They have dealt with luxury tax problems in the past so now could be a good time to deal Taylor away. They wouldn't receive much in return for Taylor in a solo deal, but adding him a Pepiot/Grove or Busch-led trade package would make sense.

Taylor is also a former All-Star and versatility is something teams love, so it isn't as if Taylor has no trade value.