The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing their dominance of the MLB and the NL West. Dave Roberts has done well in managing this squad and a big testament to this is their 62-win record which recently came at the expense of the San Francisco Giants. While everyone was astounded at how this star-studded squad continues to go on an absolute heater consistently, many fans were focused on how Clayton Kershaw would return from his injury.

Finally, Fun's ‘We Are Young' was heard once again in the home of the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw walked to the mound and started delivering for the squad. As a result, the Giants got dismantled with a 6-4 scoreline. Excitement filled the air when the pitcher was about to throw but the other feeling that followed was relief. Kershaw outlined what it felt like to be back after having shoulder surgery in the offseason, via SportsNet LA.

“It meant a lot. I think just from the first time, having surgery, the rehab process, and being able to get back out there in Dodger Stadium is something that I've thought about for a long time. So, it meant a lot. Ellen and the kids were here too, they were so excited. There's a lot of people in here that spent a lot of time with me, to help me get back, and people back home. This was really cool that a lot of people cared so much to help me. For me, personally, to go back out and pitch here in Dodger Stadium, I'm not going to take that for granted again. It was fun, definitely some things to get better at but overall it was a good day. I can build off of it,” Kershaw said.

Dave Roberts gets real on Clayton Kershaw's Dodgers injury return

By the end of this clash against the Giants, Kershaw had racked up very serviceable numbers. He pitched for four innings which gave the Dodgers two scored runs, six hits, and six strikeouts. While this was far from what he churned out in his prime, Roberts had nothing but love for his pitcher.

“Having a great season, a great first half, to be an All-Star, having a great couple seasons is one thing. But, the longevity piece is something that I really admire, the consistency part, the ability to post. For him to set another record just speaks to the character, the competitor, in Clayton Kershaw. And in all these years, he’s still been dominant, even without his best stuff. So to put him on the Mount Rushmore of Dodger players, it’s very fitting,” the Dodgers manager declared.

The Dodgers have now won seven out of their last 10 outings. This gives them a 7.5-win cushion over NL West second placers San Diego Padres. Their next challenge? Well, it looks like they will have to dismantle the Houston Astros who have been struggling with their pitchers throughout the season. Will they win the next three games with how big of an advantage they have?