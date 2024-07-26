With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is rumored to be available. So far the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles have reportedly been interested in landing Skubal if the Tigers make him available.

However, the Dodgers may have the edge over the Orioles in a potential Skubal trade.

The Dodgers are now the betting favorites at +125 to acquire Skubal, according to BetOnline. The Orioles are not far behind with +150 odds.

With much lower odds, the New York Yankees are next at +700, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres at +1000.

This doesn't come as a surprise. The Dodgers are known for being aggressive, and trading for Skubal would push them over the edge and make them clear World Series favorites.

The Dodgers also have the No. 8 farm system in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, giving them enough prospect capital to be able to swing a trade for Skubal without giving up any Major League talent.

Why the Dodgers need Tarik Skubal

The Dodgers pitching staff has been ravished by injuries this season. Clayton Kershaw made his season debut on Thursday. Tyler Glasnow returned from a three-week stint on the injured list on Wednesday. Walker Buehler has been out since June with right hip inflammation. Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains out while he rehabs a right rotator cuff strain. Emmett Sheehan and Dustin May remain out for the season.

James Paxton was also recently designated for assignment, which could signal the Dodgers are anticipating making some moves for starting pitching.

After investing over $1 billion this offseason in high-profile acquisitions Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto, Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez, the pressure has never been higher for the Dodgers to make a deep run in the postseason. Especially considering they were swept in the NLDS last season by the Arizona Diamondbacks, it's World Series or bust for this group.

Skubal would give the Dodgers potentially the best starting rotation in baseball and give opponents an absolutely terrifying postseason matchup. Skubal also has two more years of control, making him a part of the Dodgers' future in addition to their current postseason push.

While there have been questions about whether or not Skubal really is being made available by the Tigers, if he is, the Dodgers have to pounce. The Dodgers are in win-now mode. No other move would improve LA' World Series chances as much as trading for Skubal.