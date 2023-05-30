Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are an organization that has been known for developing stars in their pitching rotation and leaning on pitching depth. However, injuries and underperformance have plagued the team in recent action. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the team’s pitching concerns ahead of their game versus the Washington Nationals on Monday night, per SportsNet LA.

“I think probably the biggest thing is just getting some good quality starts under our belt,” Roberts told reporters prior to Monday’s contest. “I think if you look at this road trip, our guys haven’t been able to go deep. The offense has done a really nice job of keeping us in ball games.”

Bobby Miller (Dodgers’ No. 2 overall prospect, top pitching prospect) impressed in his MLB debut. He’s set to make his second MLB start on Monday and received a bode of confidence from Roberts.

“Expecting Bobby (Miller) to come in tonight and set the tone and pitch well,” Roberts continued. “That’s kind of what we’re hoping for.”

The Dodgers haven’t had to deal with this many pitching questions in a long time. Julio Urias, Dustin May, Michael Grove, and Ryan Pepiot have all dealt with injury concerns this season. Walker Buehler is still on the IL dating back to last year, while Noah Syndergaard has struggled mightily for LA.

Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin are reliable, but Los Angeles clearly needs others to step up. If Bobby Miller can fill that void and help matters moving forward, the Dodgers will certainly benefit as a result.