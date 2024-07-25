Injuries have been haunting the Los Angeles Dodgers all season long, but they are really beginning to mount for the National League West powerhouse as we reach the end of July. And while the front office is doing whatever they can to stop the bleeding, there's only so much you can do when there's a new guy getting injured seemingly every night.

On Wednesday ahead of their contest against the San Francisco Giants, Miguel Rojas was the latest guy to hit the injured list thanks to a forearm injury. In order to fill the void, Los Angeles quickly went out and signed veteran infielder Nick Ahmed, who was released by the Giants earlier this season.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Nick Ahmed is at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have signed him, a source said. Miguel Rojas to the IL.”

Nick Ahmed makes Dodgers debut, but another player goes down

Ahmed immediately made his debut with Los Angeles in their 8-3 loss to San Francisco, and he went 1-3 on the night, scoring a run and striking out twice. Ahmed isn't a superstar by any stretch of the imagination, but he can hold down the fort for the time being as the Dodgers try to get healthy.

The problem is that the injuries just keep on coming. In their latest loss, just when they found a solution at shortstop for the short-term future, they had another injury issue pop up when Chris Taylor was forced out of the game early with a groin injury. And based on manager Dave Roberts' comments after the game, it sounds like he will be joining Rojas on the injured list too now.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Chris Taylor said he felt his groin ‘grab' rounding first. He will get an MRI tomorrow. Dave Roberts said concern is ‘sort of high.' Likely IL stint, and James Outman is en route, Roberts said.”

Simply put, the Dodgers cannot catch a break, but given how loaded their roster is, nobody is going to feel bad for them. Assuming they can weather the storm for the time being, they should still be able to go on a deep playoff run come October, but it's clear they are getting challenged by the injury bug right now. Los Angeles has the talent to make it through this tough stretch, but things are beginning to reach their breaking point in the injury department, and hopefully, they will be able to get some key players back sooner rather than later.